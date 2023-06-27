Lukashenko: I stopped Wagner mutiny to save us all from death

Belarusian leader took credit for brokering a peace deal during an address on Tuesday - UNPIXS

The leader of Belarus has taken credit for saving Russia from a mutiny led by mercenaries who threatened the country’s military leadership with a coup.

President Alexander Lukashenko said in an address on Tuesday that he felt it was his duty to put an end to the rebellion led by Yevgeny Prigozhin, the Wagner Group chief, but asked not to be “made a hero” for his role in defusing the crisis.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

“My view is: if Russia collapses, we will all get trapped in the debris. We will all die,” Mr Lukashenko was quoted as saying by Belarusian state media.

His remarks came as Prigozhin, who abandoned his advance toward Moscow on Saturday evening after talks with the Belarusian leader, reportedly landed at a military airfield near Minsk.

Under the terms of the deal that ended the mutiny, Prigozhin was permitted to go into exile in Belarus, and his fighters were offered the opportunity to join Russia’s regular army or relocate with him.

On Tuesday, Russia said it was preparing to take possession of heavy military hardware held by Wagner, with the country’s Federal Security Service (FSB) saying that the criminal case against the group’s troops was now closed.

“Preparations are underway for the transfer of heavy military equipment from the private military company Wagner to units of the Russian armed forces,” the defence ministry said.

The deal to host Prigozhin likely gave Lukashenko a major boost, despite his apparent efforts to play down his role.

“I asked people not to make a hero out of me at all, neither out of me, nor out of Putin, nor out of Prigozhin,” Mr Lukashenko said in his speech on Tuesday.

“Because we had let it happen. And then we sat thinking it would all go away but it didn’t,” he added.

Mr Lukashenko, a longtime ally of Putin, did not speak in detail about his role in the negotiations that ended the insurrection.

But he said he had taken steps to prevent any such possible mutiny taking place within Belarus, which Russia used as a staging post for its full-scale invasion of Ukraine 16 months ago.

“While the events in Russia were unfolding, I gave all necessary orders to put the army on full combat alert,” Mr Lukashenko said.

Meanwhile, in Moscow, Putin held a rare ceremony within the Kremlin to thank Russian troops for resisting Prigozhin’s failed coup attempt.

The Russian president told troops on Tuesday that they had 'saved the Motherland'

Wagner fighters shot down several Russian aircraft during the revolt, reportedly killing 13 airmen, although they faced no resistance on the ground as they pressed towards Moscow from the southern city of Rostov-on-Don.

“You protected the Constitution, lives, security and freedom of our citizens and saved our Motherland from upheaval. You literally prevented a civil war,” Putin told a group of uniformed men.

The Russian president was joined at the event by Sergei Shoigu, the defence minister who Prigozhin had demanded be sacked after a series of military failures in Ukraine.

Earlier on Monday, the FSB announced that it had dropped its criminal case against the Wagner Group over its armed mutiny.

Dmitry Peskov, the Kremlin spokesman, told a regular news briefing that the deal brokered to stem the rebellion was being implemented, and that Putin always kept his word.

Story continues

Mr Peskov also denied that Putin’s position had been weakened by the developments and said he did not have any information on the whereabouts of Prigozhin.

On Tuesday, open-source data showed that a private jet used extensively by Prigozhin in the past had flown from his native St Petersburg to a military airfield in Belarus.

Belarusian officials have not confirmed his whereabouts.

Reports on Monday suggested that Belarus had already started building a new base for exiled Wagner fighters located approximately 200 km (124 miles) away from the country’s border with Ukraine.