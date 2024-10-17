CHICAGO (AP) — Lukas Reichel is poised to make his season debut for the Chicago Blackhawks after he was a healthy scratch for the team's opening four-game trip.

Reichel is expected to center Chicago's fourth line alongside veteran forwards Pat Maroon and Craig Smith in the team's home opener against San Jose on Thursday night. Coach Luke Richardson said he felt the matchup with the Sharks was a good time to put Reichel in.

“It's a night where this team is an up-and-down-the-ice team. They skate and work hard, and that's going to benefit him, because he's a skater,” Richardson said, “and we need to see him, you know, lots of bursts tonight. Confidence with the puck and when he gets it, it just can't be one and done. He's got to make a play or put it in an area where his teammate or himself can make a play off of that.”

Chicago also placed Alec Martinez on injured reserve before its game against San Jose. Fellow defenseman Isaak Phillips was recalled from Rockford of the AHL.

The 37-year-old Martinez, who skated in each of the team's first four games, has a right groin injury. He agreed to a $4 million, one-year contract with the Blackhawks in free agency.

Richardson had no update on goaltender Laurent Brossoit and defenseman Artyom Levshunov. Brossoit had meniscus surgery on his right knee on Aug. 27. Levshunov, the No. 2 overall pick in this year's NHL draft, is coming back from a right foot injury.

“Both of them are just not ready to join the team in practice yet, but have been on the ice,” Richardson said, “and will be back on the ice after a day or two off. I think they've been going pretty hard, and that's all I know there.”

The 22-year-old Reichel was a first-round pick in the 2020 entry draft, but he has struggled with inconsistency since his NHL debut almost three years ago.

It looked as if he had turned a corner when he had four goals and four assists in his last eight games with Chicago during the 2022-23 season. He appeared in a career-high 65 games last year, but he only managed five goals and 11 assists.

Reichel said it was tough sitting out at the beginning of this season.

“You know you want to play every game, but what I learned from last year, you got to stay positive,” he said. “Everyone knows that I want to go out there and compete and play with the boys, but all you can do in that moment, you just got to focus (on) what you can control.”

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL

The Associated Press