Lukas Gage Teases He Could Play Attorney Who Grilled Gwyneth Paltrow: 'Give Me the Opportunity'

"Listen, Ryan Murphy, we got to make this series," Lukas Gage told PEOPLE at the Tequila Don Julio Rosado Launch Party in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Friday, celebrating the company's new Reposado tequila

Jeremy Chan/Getty; Law&Crime Network

Lukas Gage is eyeing his next big role.

As the You actor, 27, spoke to PEOPLE at Friday's Don Julio Rosado launch party, he reacted to memes casting him as Kristin VanOrman, the opposing attorney who went viral for grilling Gwyneth Paltrow in her Utah ski crash trial that concluded in the actress' favor on Thursday.

"Give me the opportunity to play this role. This is what I'm talking about, when people confuse actors for their real-life character," he said at the launch party. "Of course, I'm not equipped to be a lawyer and be in this case, but God, I could bring that role to life. I would love to. Me and that blue suit.

Related:Lukas Gage on You, Don Julio and Dating Chris Appleton: 'Never Thought I Would Have that Happen'

"Can you see it? A little wig on, a little makeup, and just the way that [she] and Gwen had a chemistry with each other, that whole case was beautiful to watch. I loved it, I wish it was longer," added Gage, who teamed up with Don Julio to support its PTO ("Party Time Off!") campaign for its new Reposado tequila.

Gage teamed up with Tequila Don Julio to support its PTO ("Party Time Off!") campaign for its new Reposado tequila, which is aged in Ruby Port wine casks to impart a light pink hue. "I think that particularly this partnership is so fun. It's so lively. The people behind it are cool collaborators and artists from different backgrounds," says the actor. "It's a perfect daytime drink. It's real light, refreshing. It's everything anyone ever could want in a tequila."

VanOrman went viral during the recent eight-day trial after coaxing an admission from Paltrow that she and Taylor Swift are not "good friends," but are "friendly," among other groundbreaking revelations during their bizarre cross-examination.

Story continues

Getty

"Listen, Ryan Murphy, we got to make this series. We got to make this happen," he joked of Paltrow's friend and collaborator — who is also her husband Brad Falchuk's producing partner — known for his particularly buzzworthy true crime adaptations.

Related:Gwyneth Paltrow Is Questioned About Friendship with Taylor Swift and 'Symbolic' $1 Countersuit at Trial

When asked if his celebrity hairstylist boyfriend Chris Appleton could pull off the VanOrman wig, Gage said: "He's very good with the wigs. He's very crafty, very good at his job."

Paltrow was found not liable Thursday in a lawsuit brought against her by retired optometrist Terry Sanderson over a 2016 ski crash.

RELATED VIDEO: Gwyneth Paltrow Found Not Liable in Utah Ski Crash Case, Terry Sanderson '100 Percent' at Fault

She shared a statement on her Instagram Story after the jury found Sanderson "100 percent" at fault in the collision following three hours of deliberation, awarding her the requested $1 and legal fees.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I felt that acquiescing to a false claim compromised my integrity," wrote Paltrow. "I am pleased with the outcome and I appreciate all of the hard work of Judge Holmberg and the jury, and thank them for their thoughtfulness in handling this case."

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.