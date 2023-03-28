Lukas Gage confirms he's in a relationship with Chris Appleton

Getty Images

Lukas Gage has confirmed his relationship with celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton in a heart-warming interview.

The pair were previously thought to be dating after they both shared pictures together on their Instagrams of what appeared to be a holiday to Mexico.

However, Lukas hadn't confirmed their relationship until he appeared on an episode of The Today Show yesterday (27th March) where he revealed he was dating Chris and said how happy they were.

He said: "I feel very happy, very lucky and very much in love. He’s a good looking man."

27-year-old Lukas, who stars in Netflix's You season four, which is based in London, joked about dating Chris, who is originally from the UK but now appears to reside in the US, saying: "There’s something about being in London. I think I got a taste of the Brits and couldn’t help myself."

It's not clear how long the pair have been dating but Lukas revealed the couple has a lot of fun together.

"We have fun together. We go on adventures. He’s the best," he said.

The pair were first said to be dating when they both posted pictures together on Instagram at the end of February from their adventures in Mexico. However, neither confirmed they were in an official relationship then.



Lukas later teased their relationship when asked by The New York Times if they were together, by saying: "If they want to think that, they can."

He also mentioned he didn't understand the public interest in his dating life, adding: "I’m a pretty open book about most things in my life, but I have a problem with the culture of everyone needing to know everybody’s business and nothing can be sacred. It’s a weird line that I’m still trying to figure out."

39-year-old Chris, who is known for styling Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez and Ariana Grande's hair, spoke about his relationship with Lukas for the first time in March earlier this year.

Whilst appearing on The Drew Barrymore Show, Chris told Drew he was very happy to be in love. Though Chris didn't mention Lukas by name, Drew went onto show the photos of the pair together, seemingly confirming their relationship.

"I’m very happy. Very much in love, and I feel very grateful to be able to share my time with someone very special.”

“Love is a really special thing, and I think meeting someone that you really connect with is really really special," he said.

Here's to love! 💛 Celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton spills on his new relationship with @lukasgage. pic.twitter.com/xKBA9vm1j2 — The Drew Barrymore Show (@DrewBarrymoreTV) March 15, 2023

Ok, is anyone else seriously smiling right now? They're too cute.

