Lukas Gage And Chris Gage Share More Candid Snaps From Their Las Vegas Wedding Day

Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton at the Fashion Trust US Awards in March

Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton have shared more photos from their wedding day after tying the knot in Las Vegas last week.

The White Lotus star and celebrity hairstylist shared at the end of April that they are now married, just two months after confirming that they were in a relationship.

In a series of Instagram snaps, the newlyweds have now treated fans to more photos of their big day, which was attended by Kim Kardashian and included an intimate performance from Shania Twain.

Among Chris’ posts were a selfie of him showing off his wedding ring, a clip of him and his new husband serenading one another in a limo and a pic of their new matching ankle tattoos, which display the date of their nuptials.

Lukas – known for his roles in Love Victor, The White Lotus and You – also posted his own behind-the-scenes pictures, in which he celebrated with his friends and family.

“Best day of my life,” Chris commented under his new husband’s post.

Meanwhile, over on Kim K’s Instagram page, she confirmed speculation that she officiated the couple’s ceremony.

“I was so honoured to be able to officiate a wedding in Vegas!!!” the reality star wrote, adding: “I couldn’t be happier for you both.”

During a recent appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, Chris said: “I’m very happy. I’m very much in love and I feel very grateful to be able to share my time with someone very special.

“Love is a really special thing and I think meeting someone that you really connect with is really, really special.”

Lukas has been less vocal about his relationship with his now-husband, previously telling The New York Times, he was still working out the “weird line” of what to keep private.

He said: “I’m a pretty open book about most things in my life, but I have a problem with the culture of everyone needing to know everybody’s business and nothing can be sacred.

“It’s a weird line that I’m still trying to figure out.”

