Luka Vuskovic transfer coup for Tottenham could pave way for Ivan Perisic exit

Highly-rated teenage centre-back Luka Vuskovic is set to sign for Tottenham, which could allow Ivan Perisic to join Hajduk Split in January.

16-year-old Vuskovic is a major coup for Spurs, who beat clubs including Liverpool, Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City to sign one of Croatia’s hottest prospects.

He will remain at Hajduk until his 18th birthday in 2025 but he now provides the club leverage in pursuit of Perisic.

The 34-year-old winger has been on the fringes of the Spurs squad since Ange Postecoglou took charge in north London, featuring from the bench in each of his first four Premier League matches at the helm.

Exit looming: Ivan Perisic could leave Tottenham for a return to Croatia as soon as January (REUTERS)

Perisic is now considering his options with his current Tottenham contract set to expire at the end of the season. Hajduk believe they are at the front of the queue to re-sign their former academy player and could make their move as soon as the next transfer window opens in January.

Vuskovic, meanwhile, will continue playing for Hajduk having broken into the first team in the spring. During last season’s campaign, he became the club’s youngest-ever goalscorer just five days after his 16th birthday. He also helped Ivan Leko’s side to a Croatian Cup triumph.