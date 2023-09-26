Luka Vuskovic: New Tottenham signing’s first words after wonderkid agrees to join in 2025

New Tottenham signing Luka Vuskovic has spoken of his pride at agreeing to join Spurs and has confirmed a number of clubs were chasing his signature.

The 16-year-old has cost a reported £12million and will join from Hadjuk Split when he turns 18 in 2025, on a contract that will run until 2030.

"First of all, I want to thank Hajduk for making this possible for me, the coaches who contributed to my development, the people from the academy, all the employees of the club," Vuskovic said in a Hadjuk club interview after his move was confirmed.

"In the past months, I was aware of the interest of big clubs from abroad, and I tried to stay on the ground, train and prepare for new challenges.

"It is a great honour to see that a club like Tottenham has shown such a desire and put in so much effort to bring in a player of my age. This makes me proud, and it is certainly a motive for me to work even harder on my development and further progress in order to be as ready as possible for the moment when I will play for their first team."

The centre-half became the youngest-ever player to feature in the Croatian top flight when he made his professional debut in February and is Hadjuk's youngest goalscorer after netting against NK Osijek the following month.

He has made a total of 11 senior appearances for the Croatian side in all competitions, helping them win the Croatian Cup, as well as playing a key role as their Under-19 side finished runners-up of the UEFA Youth League last season. He has also been capped by his country's U-17 side.

Spurs have a history of Croatian stars in Luka Modric, Niko Kranjcar and Vedran Corluka, while Ivan Perisic is currently part of Ange Postecoglou's squad.