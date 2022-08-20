Luka Modric shines as Real Madrid start life after Casemiro in style

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
PA Sport Staff
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Manchester United
    Manchester United
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Internazionale
    Internazionale
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Real Madrid began the post-Casemiro era by sweeping aside Celta Vigo 4-1 for a second successive LaLiga victory.

With Real having agreed to sell their long-time holding midfielder to Manchester United on Friday, Carlo Ancelotti lined up with summer signing Aurelien Tchouameni in the Brazilian’s place – but it was the veteran Luka Modric who continued to run things.

The Croatian scored Real’s second in the 41st minute, after Karim Benzema and Iago Aspas had traded penalties, and was the driving influence throughout.

Vinicius Junior and Federico Valverde scored after the break and the visitors could even afford for 83rd-minute substitute Eden Hazard to fail from the penalty spot four minutes after coming on.

Real Betis and Osasuna also made it two wins from two, each via a pair of penalties.

Borja Iglesias was the man on the spot as second-placed Betis won 2-1 at Mallorca, netting either side of Vedat Muriqi’s reply, while Ezequiel Avila and Kike Garcia earned Osasuna a 2-0 win over Cadiz.

Defending champions Inter Milan made it six points from two games with a comfortable 3-0 victory over Spezia to claim top spot in Serie A.

Inter players celebrate their win against Spezia
Inter players celebrate their win against Spezia (Luca Bruno/AP)

Lazio’s goalless draw at Torino meant the pair briefly occupied the top two places on four points in the fledging table but Inter’s win later in the day courtesy of goals from Lautaro Martinez, Hakan Calhanoglu and Joaquin Correa lifted them a couple of points clear.

Domenico Berardi scored in Sassuolo’s 1-0 win over Lecce while Udinese drew 0-0 with Salernitana despite Nehuen Perez’s dismissal.

In the Bundesliga Borussia Dortmund collapsed at home to Werder Bremen as they contrived to lose 3-2 having led 2-0 in the 89th minute.

A post shared by O B (@oliverjburke)

Victory looked assured after goals from Julian Brandt and Raphael Guerreiro but former Derby youngster Lee Buchanan’s goal a minute before the end of regulation time appeared to spark panic among the hosts.

Niklas Schmidt then equalised before Scotland international Oliver Burke snatched a remarkable victory in the fifth minute of added time.

Union Berlin registered their best start to a season as a 2-1 win over RB Leipzig moved them into second place on the same points as leaders Borussia Munchengladbach, with Bayern Munich not playing until Sunday. Jordan Siebatcheu and Sheraldo Becker scored Union’s goals.

Lee Jae-sung scored a last-minute winner as Mainz beat Augsburg by the same score.

Hoffenheim won 3-0 at Bayer Leverkusen with goals from Christoph Baumgartner, Andrej Kramaric and Georginio Rutter, Vincenzo Grifo earned Freiburg a 1-0 win at Stuttgart and Wolfsburg and Schalke drew 0-0.

Lens stunned Monaco 4-1 to move top of the Ligue 1 table, pending Paris St Germain’s Sunday trip to Lille.

Lois Openda and Deiver Machado put them 2-0 up and though Benoit Badiashile pulled one back, Seko Fofana’s penalty and Wesley Said’s strike rounded off a comfortable win.

Marseille are alongside Lens on seven points after beating Nantes 2-1.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool should get points if Man Utd protests cause postponement

    Last year’s match between the arch rivals at Old Trafford was postponed after supporters gained entry to the stadium

  • UPDATE 2-Soccer-Manchester United reach deal to sign Casemiro from Real Madrid

    Manchester United have reached an agreement with LaLiga champions Real Madrid for the transfer of defensive midfielder Casemiro, the Premier League club said on Friday. United said that the transfer is subject to the agreement of personal terms, British visa requirements and a medical. Reuters understands that the 30-year-old is to sign a four- to five-year deal at United with wages of around 16 million euros ($16.1 million) per year.

  • Man United reaches deal to sign Casemiro from Real Madrid

    MADRID (AP) — Manchester United reached a deal Friday to sign midfielder Casemiro from Real Madrid, the two clubs said, ending the Brazilian's successful stint in Spain. The clubs did not provide financial details, but Spanish media said the deal for the 30-year-old Brazilian was worth more than 60 million euros ($60.2 million). Madrid thanked Casemiro and called him a club legend. He had been with Madrid since 2013 and helped it win 18 titles, including five Champions League and three Spanish l

  • Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Renew a Collaboration That Should Last for ‘Evermore’: Concert Review

    In the annals of popular music, has there ever been a more successful confluence of two existing solo brands than Robert Plant and Alison Krauss? Pretty much as a rule, duos start out in that configuration, then crash in clashes of egos; they’re not things that begin 20, 30, 40 years into respective careers. The […]

  • At least 12 killed in Somalia hotel siege

    STORY: "The gunmen are dead," the commander told AFP, adding that a press briefing would be held Sunday morning.At least 12 people were killed when al Qaeda-linked militants attacked the hotel.The attackers struck the Hayat Hotel on Friday evening with two car bombs, before entering the facility while firing their guns and seizing control.

  • Chelsea bans supporter for allegedly racially abusing Son

    LONDON (AP) — Chelsea has banned a season-ticket holder indefinitely for alleged racist abuse directed at Son Heung-min during the match against Tottenham in the Premier League, the club said Saturday. Son, the South Korea forward, was subjected to abuse from a member of the crowd at Stamford Bridge in the 2-2 draw last Sunday. Chelsea has concluded an investigation by issuing a ban. Chelsea has previously handed out life bans to supporters found guilty of racial abuse at its ground. The Blues t

  • Kane scores milestone goal in front of Brazil great Ronaldo

    Brazil great Ronaldo was a special guest at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday and he was pictured holding up a replica No. 9 jersey with his name on it before the game between Spurs and Wolverhampton. It was a milestone day for Harry Kane, who netted his 185th Premier League goal — all for Tottenham, making it the most by a player for a single club in the competition's 30-year history — to seal a 1-0 win. Kane evaded his marker to nod home from close range in the 64th minute and climb above former Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero into fourth place outright in the league's all-time scorers list, just two behind Andrew Cole.

  • Blake Shelton says he's prioritizing family life with Gwen Stefani over his music career: 'Those things all take a backseat now'

    Blake Shelton told Entertainment Tonight that he's focusing on family and "having fun putting out songs when I feel like it."

  • B.J. Novak Shuts Down Bill Maher’s ‘Cancel Culture’ Nonsense

    HBOOn Friday night, Bill Maher welcomed an unlikely guest to Real Time: B.J. Novak, the Office writer/co-star, bestselling author, and filmmaker.Novak visited the HBO program to promote his feature directorial debut Vengeance, an indie screwball about an opportunistic New York City journalist/podcaster who ventures to red-state Texas to investigate the death of a former flame. So naturally, Maher tried to engage Novak on a number of hot-button cultural issues regarding the political divide in th

  • Finland prime minister Sanna Marin takes drug test as new video 'shows married leader dancing closely with pop star'

    Finland's prime minister says she has taken a drugs test after videos emerged this week of her at a "wild" party with friends in a private home. Speaking a news conference in Helsinki, Sanna Marin insisted she had never used illegal drugs. Ms Marin added that her ability to perform her duties was unimpaired during the night in question, apparently a few weeks ago, and that she would have left the party had she been required to work.

  • 3 X-factors that will define the Blue Jays' season

    The Blue Jays' playoff hopes hinge on these three factors.

  • Study examines culture of silence in professional men's hockey when it comes to mental health

    WARNING: This article contains details of suicide A new study from a group of University of British Columbia researchers takes a deep dive into the pressures professional men's hockey players feel to stay silent despite serious personal problems. The study, published last month in the journal Qualitative Research in Sport, Exercise and Health, involved in-depth interviews with 19 men who are current or former pro hockey players. All but one had played in the National Hockey League. Through those

  • Adam Scott takes lead, Canada's Corey Conners tied for second at BMW Championship

    WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Adam Scott felt he was playing well enough that he should start seeing some better scores at some point. That moment appears to have arrived at just the right time. Scott put together another tidy round Friday except for one hole — a double bogey on the 17th — for a 2-under 69 that gave him a one-shot lead going into the weekend at the BMW Championship. Canada's Corey Conners shot 4-under 67 to jump 11 spots and be in a four-way tie for second. The Listowel, Ont., native

  • Canada's Poulin, Fillier each score four goals in world warmup win over Denmark

    HERNING, Denmark — Canada's Marie-Philip Poulin and Sarah Fillier each scored four goals in a 14-1 win over Denmark in an international women's hockey exhibition game Saturday. The first meeting of the two countries in women's hockey since 1992 was a warmup for the world championship starting Thursday in Herning and Frederikshavn, Denmark. The Danes ranked 10th in the world are the host team for the first time. Canada, the reigning Olympic and world champion, is ranked No. 1. Their lone meeting

  • Flames sign Kadri to seven-year, $49-million deal, trade Sean Monahan to Canadiens

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames' wild off-season took another dramatic turn Thursday when the team signed coveted free agent forward Nazem Kadri to a seven-year, US$49-million deal. The 32-year-old native of London, Ont., was one of the biggest names available in free agency after an all-star season with Colorado that ended with the Avalanche winning the Stanley Cup. "This is an exciting day for my family," Kadri said in a statement. "I couldn't be more thrilled to join such a passionate fan base a

  • Five years later, Sarah Potomak back on women's world hockey championship roster

    CALGARY — Sarah Potomak kept faith she could wear the Maple Leaf again, despite feeling the uncertainty that comes with rejection. The 24-year-old forward from Aldergrove, B.C., will play for Canada in the women's world hockey championship Aug. 25 to Sept. 4 in Herning and Frederikshavn, Denmark. When Potomak made her world championship debut in 2017 in Plymouth, Mich., Canada's youngest player at 19 scored twice and assisted on another goal in five games. She was also the first B.C. player in t

  • Eugenie Bouchard happy to feel the burn after successful return to tennis

    VANCOUVER — Her first match left her exhausted physically and mentally, but Eugenie Bouchard couldn’t be happier. After a 17-month layoff recovering from right shoulder surgery the native of Westmount, Que., is back playing tennis at the Odlum Brown VanOpen. "The goal of surgery and coming back is to be able to play exactly how I want to and how I was playing before,” the 28-year-old former world No. 5 said Monday. "This is what we do as athletes. The point is not to practice all the time, the p

  • World juniors: Canada coasts into gold medal game with another dominant win

    Czechia showed glimpses but ran out of gas a day after upsetting the heavily favoured United States in the quarterfinals.

  • Serena Williams loses to Raducanu; US Open next

    MASON, Ohio (AP) — Serena Williams fell to 0-2 in matches since announcing “the countdown has begun” on her career, losing 6-4, 6-0 to U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu in the Western & Southern Open on Tuesday night. The 40-year-old Williams said last week in a Vogue magazine essay and an Instagram post that her career was winding down, although she did not explicitly say the U.S. Open, which begins Aug. 29 in New York, would be her last tournament. The Cincinnati event was the second U.S. Open

  • Elks running back James Wilder Jr. says his CFL season is over due to injury

    EDMONTON — Running back James Wilder Jr. of the Edmonton Elks says his 2022 CFL season is over. Wilder Jr. wrote on his Instagram account that he's been told his '22 campaign is done and the only way he can resume playing is to undergo surgery. "I was told by docs that my season is over and the only way I can ever play again is getting neck/spine surgery," Wilder Jr. wrote. "I've been so numb I don't even know how to process this to even know what I want do do. "This isn't a retirement speech by