Luka Modric set to renew contract and play one more season for Real Madrid

Despite being 37-years-old, Modric looks determined to show that he still has the ability to perform at the highest level. Modric has been an integral part of Real Madrid's midfield for almost ten years, and this season has been no different. Despite managing a team in transition, coach Carlo Ancelotti sees Modric as an essential component of his side and has thus fielded him as a starter in all big games. The veteran midfielder has played in 22 of the team's 24 La Liga matches so far this season, scoring four goals and providing three assists. He is a key creator for the Merengues, providing an average of 1.4 key passes per game and creating eight big chances. In the past, Los Blancos have been hesitant to give veteran players long-term contracts, with extensions usually limited to one or two seasons for players over 30 due to age-related decline. However, Modric has been a remarkable exception to this rule. The 2018 FIFA World Cup finalist has continued to dazzle on the field with his exquisite passes and movements, ageing like a fine wine. He is already a club legend and will undoubtedly go down in history as one of the greats of the game. Modric's contract at Santiago Bernabeu will expire in June, but he appears close to agreeing to a one-year extension. However, it is likely that his role next season will be less prominent, particularly if Real Madrid were to sign Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund in the summer. While the club may look to gradually phase out Modric, the midfielder's track record suggests he will make it difficult for the manager to consider playing him in a secondary role.

