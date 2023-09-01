Who Is Luka Doncic's Fiancée? All About Anamaria Goltes

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic and model Anamaria Goltes met when they were just 12 years old

NBA star Luka Doncic has been dating his now-fiancée Anamaria Goltes since 2016.

The pair first met in Croatia when they were just kids. Despite their long-term romance, Goltes, a model and influencer, says she doesn't want to be defined by their relationship.

Speaking with Cosmopolitan SI in October 2019, she opened up about wanting to be known as her own person instead of Doncic's girlfriend.

Still, she makes it clear that the Dallas Mavericks star is a priority for her in various aspects of her life, writing on Instagram, "People have [a] best friend, boyfriend, true love. I'm lucky they are all the same person."

After seven years of dating, Doncic got down on one knee and proposed to Goltes on July 7, 2023, a date that could be a nod to his jersey number, 77. The special moment happened at Lake Bled in Slovenia, with the basketball player captioning their engagement announcement on Instagram, "💍❤️ 7.7."

So. who is Luka Doncic's fiancée? Here's everything to know about Anamaria Goltes.

She studied in Slovenia, even while living in the United States

Goltes was born on April 30, 1998, in Slovenia. She has one younger sister named Pia. When Goltes graduated high school, she attended the University of Ljubljana, the oldest and largest college in Slovenia, and of which her father is also an alum. Goltes attended the University's School of Economics and Business.

While living in Dallas, where Doncic plays with the Mavericks, she continued studying virtually, telling Cosmopolitan SI that she would immediately log on to submit her coursework and assignments first thing in the morning after breakfast because of the time difference.

They met as kids

During an Instagram Story Q&A session in March 2020, Goltes shared how she and Doncic first met.

"I answered this question like a million times. We met when we were 12 years old at the seaside in Croatia," she said (via the New York Post). "Fun fact: We still have the same group of friends we had at that time. You keep the real ones, am I right?"

When Cosmopolitan SI asked Goltes how Doncic won her over, she shared that it was his young and playful energy that attracted her to him, and that continues to be the case to this day.

She's a model and influencer

Goltes made her modeling debut in 2017, when she became an ambassador for Lisca Lingerie. Shortly after, she signed with the agency Immortal Models Management and has appeared in several campaigns for Slovenian jeweler Zlatarna Celje, as well as on the cover of Cosmopolitan Slovenia.

In the past, Goltes announced the launch of her fashion blog in October 2021 and teased the idea of designing a workout clothing line in July 2020, though there have been no additional updates on the projects. Most recently, Goltes shared a rare look at how she chooses an outfit in a TikTok posted in February 2022.

Goltes previously told Cosmopolitan SI that focusing on her identity and goals was crucial to making her relationship with Doncic work, in part so that she doesn't lose her sense of self. She shared her belief that when a person can be happy alone, it can make them a better friend and partner.

They live together in Dallas

Doncic and Goltes live together in Dallas, and while she enjoys the city now, it took some getting used to it after moving from Slovenia. She explained to Cosmopolitan SI that she was exposed to a new place with a new culture and it prompted a new way of thinking. Some of the adjustments she had to make included finding the best local grocery stores, picking a gym and making new friends.

The following year, Goltes gave a heartfelt update about the transition. "Dallas is a lot like Europe,” she shared in an Instagram Story Q&A. “I love Dallas. It reminds me of home.”

Goltes said that relocating to a new continent helped her grow as a person and gave her a new perspective — and that positively impacted her relationship with Doncic. She opened up about learning to enjoy her own company when Doncic was busy training a lot of the time.

They have three dogs

Doncic and Goltes share three dogs: a Pomeranian named Hugo, a White Swiss Shepherd named Gia and a large breed named Viki, whom they welcomed into their family in February 2022. Goltes said one of the silver linings of the COVID-19 pandemic was being able to spend quality time with her boyfriend and pooches.

"I love that I get to spend some time with Luka, Hugo, and Gia in the quarantine," she said in an Instagram Story Q&A. "We don't get to spend that many days together because we are always working on our individual things. So being able to spend time together feels very good."

She's his biggest cheerleader

Goltes is often on hand to cheer for Doncic at games and events, where she's spotted wearing his jersey number, 77. And even when she can't attend matchups, Goltes still represents him at home with their dogs and their coordinating blue-and-white uniforms.

At the 2023 All-Star game, she stepped out in a custom denim jacket with his name and number on the back. Beyond the basketball court, Goltes walked the NBA Awards red carpet with Doncic in 2019 when he was named Rookie of the Year. The model wore a form-fitting black gown while Doncic opted for a sleek blue suit.

They team up for charity

Doncic and Goltes are a team in more ways than one. When Doncic's basketball schedule prohibited him from visiting two Slovenian children's hospitals he'd supported with his foundation in December 2022, Goltes attended in his place with holiday-themed balloons.

In a statement shared by Cosmopolitan SI, Doncic said, "I hope this puts a smile on their faces and cheers them up. They are brave and strong, so I want them to know that I am thinking of them during the holidays and that I want them to return to their homes as soon as possible."

