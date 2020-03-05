Luka Doncic breaks Mavericks triple-double record as team tops Pelicans in OT

At the ripe age of 21, Luka Doncic is already the sole owner of a major Dallas Mavericks all-time record.

The sophomore notched the 22nd triple-double of his career on Wednesday with 30 points, 17 rebounds and 10 assists in a 127-123 overtime win over the New Orleans Pelicans.

The assist to break the record was a beauty to Kristaps Porzingis, who had quite a game himself with 34 points and 12 rebounds. That continues a trend that should be terrifying to teams hoping to compete in the West over the next decade.

Luka gets his triple-double and KP throws it down HARD! 😤



📺: ESPN pic.twitter.com/O7QeYFiR3Y — NBA (@NBA) March 5, 2020

Doncic snaps the previous record of 21 career triple-doubles with the Mavericks, held by Jason Kidd. The Hall of Fame point guard posted his record over 500 career games with Dallas; Doncic made his new mark in just 122.

The specific nature of the triple-double also put Doncic into some very elite company.

Per @EliasSports, Luka Dončić (21y-5d) joined Magic Johnson (21y-227d) and Oscar Robertson (21y357d) as the only players in @NBA history to record 30p-15r-10a before their 22nd birthday. — Mavs PR (@MavsPR) March 5, 2020

This kid might be special.

Zion Williamson did something too

Speaking of special kids, Zion Williamson had 21 points in the Pelicans’ losing effort.

That point total at least extended Williamson’s teenage record streak of 20-point games to 13, though he required a stunning 3-pointer from Nicolo Melli to send the game to overtime in order to reach 20 points.

SHOOTERS SHOOT!



NICOLO MELLI SENDS IT TO OT! 🚨 pic.twitter.com/J4PU0J2dMu — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 5, 2020

Unfortunately for the Pelicans, the loss further buries their hopes of an improbable surge to the final playoff spot in the West. The team currently sits at 26-36, 4.5 games behind the No. 8 Memphis Grizzlies with 20 games left to play.

Luka Doncic and Zion Williamson are poised to lead the next generation of NBA superstars. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

