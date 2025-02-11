Luka Dončić upgraded to probable for Lakers debut Monday vs. Jazz

A little more than a week after the trade that shocked the sports world, Luka Dončić is expected to make his Los Angeles Lakers debut in Monday night's matchup against the Utah Jazz.

The Lakers upgraded Dončić and LeBron James to probable for Monday's game following a morning workout. Both were absent from Saturday's 124-117 win over the Indiana Pacers. The Lakers are going all-out for his arrival, too, which feels more than "probable" at this point.

Lakers fans will be feeling the Luka Magic tonight. 🪄



(📸: @Lakers) pic.twitter.com/H6Ojm1tITz — theScore (@theScore) February 10, 2025

Gatorade even released a new special commercial.

Dončić was traded to the Lakers on Feb. 1 for Anthony Davis, a move that's still the talk of the NBA thanks to the collective anger of Dallas Mavericks fans and Davis' inauspicious start with the team.

The Mavericks have reportedly beefed up security after death threats against general manager Nico Harrison — and that was before Sunday's news that Davis will reportedly be out multiple weeks with an adductor strain he suffered during his debut on Saturday. Davis sustained the non-contact injury in the third quarter of the Mavericks' game against the Houston Rockets. The game was his first since he suffered an abdominal strain on Jan. 29 while still playing for the Lakers.

Dončić hasn't played since Christmas, as he'd been out with a left calf strain. In 22 games this season, he's averaged 28.1 points 8.3 rebounds and 7.8 assists, and joins a Lakers team that's 31-19, sitting fifth place in the Western Conference.

James missed Saturday's game with ankle soreness. He's set to return from a one-game absence to join Dončić in one of the most anticipated NBA player debuts in recent memory.

Lakers rookie Dalton Knecht was made available for Monday's game, too, though coach JJ Redick said he doesn't plan on playing him. Knecht was traded to the Charlotte Hornets before the deadline, but that trade was rescinded after Mark Williams failed a physical. Knecht is expected to play again on Wednesday night.