Luka Doncic upgraded to questionable for Sunday

Source: Twitter @MarkG_Medina

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

After missing two consecutive games, Luka Dončić (left knee and left ankle sprains) has been moved to questionable for Sunday’s afternoon tipoff in Los Angeles against the Clippers.

More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 7:19 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Mavs list Luka Doncic as questionable for tomorrow’s game vs the Clippers – 6:55 PM

NBA Kicks @NBAKicks

Luka in a Jordan Zoom Separate PE in Phoenix! #NBAKicks pic.twitter.com/5BwsAvnlGl – 3:01 PM

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko

LaMelo Ball last night:

✅ 32 PTS

✅ 11 REB

✅ 8 AST

Ball was the game’s outright leader in all three categories.

The only player in NBA history to accomplish this feat at a younger age than Ball (20 years, 89 days) is Luka Doncic. pic.twitter.com/vbzRV6fm4E – 10:11 AM

Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs

There are some teams who can play without their star and get away with it. Mavs don’t appear to be one of those teams. They’re 8-14 the last 2+yrs when Luka doesn’t play (Correcting earlier Tweet), and that includes the Dec 2019 game vs MIA when he played 1:40 before getting hurt – 1:12 AM

Tim Cato @tim_cato

i will admit i did not expect the luka-less mavs to be this amusing – 11:43 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

#Suns 55 #Mavs 51 Half.

PHX: Bridges 17 points (6-of-6 FGs, 3-of-3 on 3s), Paul 10. Booker 6 (3-of-12 FGs, 0-for-5 on 3s).

DAL: Porzingis 12. Hardaway, Brunson 10 each. Team: 5-of-19 on 3s).

15 lead changes, 3 ties.

Suns on 10-game win streak. Doncic OUT (ankle, knee sprains) – 11:16 PM

Mark Followill @MFollowill

Our coverage of Mavs and Suns is underway on BSSW. Phoenix won the opening game of these two straight on Wednesday 105-98. The Mavs play game #2 without Luka (left ankle and knee sprain). Phoenix has won 10 straight…longest win streak since 2009-10 season for them – 10:11 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Luka Doncic is out tonight, but he’s getting some light conditioning in working on these catch-and-shoot 3s going back and forth: pic.twitter.com/ocu0iuJBIn – 9:34 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Luka Doncic and Maxi Kleber going through some shooting drills together. Have been at it for about 20 minutes. pic.twitter.com/KdXG3z25iS – 9:25 PM

Dallas Mavericks PR: Luka Dončić (left knee and left ankle sprains) will miss tonight’s game in Phoenix. Maxi Kleber (left oblique strain) will remain out. -via Twitter @MavsPR / November 19, 2021

Gerald Bourguet: Suns list Frank Kaminsky (right knee soreness) as out for tomorrow’s game against the Mavs. Dallas has Luka Doncic (left knee and left ankle sprains) listed as doubtful -via Twitter @GeraldBourguet / November 18, 2021

Tim MacMahon: Luka Doncic (left knee and ankle sprains) is doubtful vs. Suns tomorrow, Mavs announce. Maxi Kleber (oblique) is out again. -via Twitter @espn_macmahon / November 18, 2021