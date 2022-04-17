Luka Doncic “unlikely” to play in Game 2 vs. Jazz

Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic remains unlikely to play in Monday’s Game 2 against the Utah Jazz as he progresses in his recovery from a strained left calf, sources told ESPN. Doncic has yet to be ruled out, but sources said he would have to make dramatic improvement in the next 24 hours to be cleared to play. Doncic did light shooting for the second consecutive day on Sunday, a sign of progress in his recovery from a strained left calf, but coach Jason Kidd said that his status for Game 2 was yet to be determined.

Source: Adrian Wojnarowski, Tim MacMahon @ ESPN

Jason Kidd on Luka: "Yesterday was another good day, and today he's back on the court, so that's a plus. And we'll see how he feels tomorrow." Luka did light shooting, no apparent jumping. Progress, but pushing off hard on a calf muscle that was strained a week ago is different.

Mavs have until 5 PM today to enter Luka's condition on the injury report

Looking to G2, 5x this season, Mavs have played an opponent in consecutive games. 4x they have split. 3 of their 4 wins came in the 2nd of those games (Adjustments?). Only loss was vs LAC in Feb. Only time they were swept was at PHX. Luka played neither game (Ominous sign?).

More on this storyline

“If he can’t play, we have to go forward,” Kidd said. “We showed that already in Game 1. If it happens in Game 2, then that’s the way we have to go. That’s just the way sport can be sometimes. “Injuries come at the wrong time. Luka’s injury came at the wrong time, but we can’t cry over spilled milk. We’re all professionals and we understand what the situation is. If he can go, that doesn’t automatically mean we’re going to win games, but we feel better if he is on the floor. Hopefully, he can get on the floor soon.” -via ESPN / April 17, 2022

The Dallas Mavericks lost Game 1 of their first round series against the Utah Jazz, but they aren’t going to rush Luka Doncic back. Despite being down, Mavs coach Jason Kidd said Luka Doncic’s status is still undecided for Game 2. The Dallas star is recovering from a strained left calf. The Mavericks offense struggled mightily against the Jazz. Dallas shot just 38.2% and scored only 93 points. That’s well off their regular season marks of 46.1% and 108 points. -via RealGM / April 17, 2022

Tim MacMahon: Jason Kidd after Luka Doncic did light shooting for the second straight day: “Yesterday was another good day, and today he’s back on the court, so that’s a plus. And we’ll see how he feels tomorrow.” -via Twitter @espn_macmahon / April 17, 2022