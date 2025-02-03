Luka Dončić thanks Mavericks fans amid protests, vandalism toward GM Nico Harrison outside arena

One fan paid for a coffin to hold a mock funeral for the franchise

The NBA world continues to process the shocking trade that sent Luka Dončić to the Los Angeles Lakers with Anthony Davis going to the Dallas Mavericks, involving four other players, a first-round pick, two second-rounders and the Utah Jazz helping to facilitate the whole transaction.

While working through his surprise, Dončić posted a statement on social media to thank Mavericks fans for their support during his seven years in Dallas.

"Seven years ago, I came here as a teenager to pursue my dream of playing basketball at the highest level," Dončić's statement began. "I thought I'd spend my career here and I wanted so badly to bring you a championship. The love and support you all have given me is more than I could have ever dreamed of."

"In good times and bad, from injuryes to the NBA Finals, your support never changed," Doncic continued. "Thank you not only for sharking my joy in our best moments, but also for lifting me up when I needed it most... Dallas is a special place, and Mavs fans are special fans."

However, as Dončić thanked the Mavericks fan base, an outraged contingent of those supporters protested outside the team's home arena, American Airlines Center. The front steps to the building were covered with Dončić jerseys, shirts, paraphernalia, flowers and messages praising the superstar and criticizing the team.

One Mavs diehard paid $3,000 for a coffin to be delivered to the arena in order to stage a mock funeral for the franchise in light of the trade.

Three dudes brought a coffin to American Airlines Center. They’re playing “See You Again.”



“Rest in peace to the Mavs.” pic.twitter.com/0Ndv26vGyb — Shawn McFarland (@McFarland_Shawn) February 2, 2025

Unfortunately, the protest also took on a darker edge.

Some fans spray-painted messages directed at Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison on the pavement near the statue of Dirk Nowitzki outside the facility. Cleaning crews attempted to powerwash the graffiti off the concrete but weren't having much success doing so, according to reporters on the scene.

Crews power wash explicit graffiti about Mavericks GM Nico Harrison near the base of Dirk Nowitzki statue at the AAC after the team decided to trade Luka Doncic. pic.twitter.com/TGq5LAhBUE — FOX 4 NEWS (@FOX4) February 2, 2025

Trading a 25-year-old superstar considered one of the top five players in the NBA for what many view as an unsuitable return was going to make Harrison unpopular even if he didn't say anything. Yet Harrison's defense of the trade added fuel to the explosive outrage over losing Dončić, not to mention dealing him to a famed Western Conference rival.

First, Harrison told ESPN's Tim MacMahon that he wanted Davis because "defense wins championships."

"I believe that getting an All-Defensive center and an All-NBA player with a defensive mindset gives us a better chance," he added. "We’re built to win now and in the future."

They are trying to power wash the Nico Harrison profanity outside the Dirk statue.



It’s not really working. pic.twitter.com/YkWRk2Y94S — Lia Assimakopoulos (@Lassimak) February 2, 2025

Mavericks fans who watched Dončić put up MVP-caliber numbers, averaging 33.9 points per game last season, didn't accept that justification well.

Harrison later elaborated on the idea that the trade sets the Mavericks up well for the future with the Dallas Morning News.

"I understand why they would be shocked, initially," Harrison told reporter Brad Townsend. "But I do believe that we positioned ourselves to win now and also win in the future. And that's ultimately the goal and why we’re here. It's one of those things where it's my job to make the tough decisions that put our goals first and foremost."

The graffiti outside American Airlines Center demonstrates that many Mavericks fans feel otherwise and Dončić's gracious farewell likely provides little consolation.