Luka Doncic’s status for Game 2 still undecided

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
HoopsHype
·7 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Dallas Mavericks
    Dallas Mavericks
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Utah Jazz
    Utah Jazz
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Jason Kidd
    Jason Kidd
    American basketball player and coach

The Dallas Mavericks lost Game 1 of their first round series against the Utah Jazz, but they aren’t going to rush Luka Doncic back. Despite being down, Mavs coach Jason Kidd said Doncic’s status is still undecided for Game 2. The Dallas star is recovering from a strained left calf. The Mavericks offense struggled mightily against the Jazz. Dallas shot just 38.2% and scored only 93 points. That’s well off their regular season marks of 46.1% and 108 points.
Source: RealGM

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Eddie Sefko @ESefko
WNBA camps open today so Kristi Toliver gets up some shots after Mavs practice. In the background is Luka getting some shots of his own. pic.twitter.com/RIDizapJTP1:12 PM

Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Luka not REALLY doing Luka things. But at least he’s on rhe court. pic.twitter.com/DGeFSwn7Pc1:11 PM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
👀👀
He’s not jumping and haven’t gotten an update from Jason Kidd yet, but this is the first time I’ve seen Luka Doncic on a basketball court since he strained his calf last Sunday. pic.twitter.com/bBXeeaFIbq1:06 PM

Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
More of Luka Doncic’s light on-court work: pic.twitter.com/CXRnU3Lhpf1:05 PM

Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
For those wondering, Mavs have until 5 PM today to enter Luka’s condition on the injury report – 1:02 PM

Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Luka is doing some basketball stuff today. He missed Game 1 with a left calf strain. pic.twitter.com/t77N2b0guy12:54 PM

Eddie Sefko @ESefko
A bit limited, but at least there is a Luka sighting on the court. pic.twitter.com/EY6FnsKwpI12:52 PM

Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Some extremely light on-court work for Luka Doncic: pic.twitter.com/BCBaHBiitj12:50 PM

Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Luka Doncic is in the weight room area again as the Mavs open practice to the media. We will ask Jason Kidd in a bit about what, if any, basketball activities Doncic did today. – 12:35 PM

Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Looking to G2, 5x this season, Mavs have played an opponent in consecutive games. 4x they have split. 3 of their 4 wins came in the 2nd of those games (Adjustments?). Only loss was vs LAC in Feb. Only time they were swept was at PHX. Luka played neither game (Ominous sign?). – 11:48 AM

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Anthony Edwards yesterday:
✅ 36 PTS
✅ 6 AST
✅ 2 BLK
Only three players have scored more points in their NBA playoff debut:
42 – Luka Doncic
38 – John Williamson
37 – George Mikan
All three had prior professional playoff experience (EuroLeague, ABA, and NBL, respectively). pic.twitter.com/PUb2Qk9SRJ10:11 AM

Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Best playoff scoring debuts ever
1. Luka Doncic 42 points
2. John Williamson: 38
3. George Mikan 37
4. ANTHONY EDWARDS: 36 – 2:25 AM

Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald
How the Dallas Mavericks are feeling after their near-win in Game 1 without Luka Doncic https://t.co/JARTdKUazz pic.twitter.com/p4NUNpMuhc9:04 PM

Mike Lynch @SportInfo247
Most Points in Team’s playoff opener by player 21 or younger per @Stathead
Luka – 42 in 2020
Tyrese Maxey – 38 today
Anthony Edwards – 36 today
Derrick Rose – 36 in 2009
stathead.com/tiny/10jtj8:46 PM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
From @TimCowlishaw: I was wrong, the Mavericks can’t beat the Jazz without Luka Doncic dallasnews.com/sports/maveric…8:39 PM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
I’d like to echo what Luka Doncic said as the Mavs walked out of Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee a couple weeks ago:
More games that end when it’s still light out, please. – 7:47 PM

Dan Favale @danfavale
nba players during the three-point era to go for 35+ pts and 5+ assists on 60+ ts% in their playoff debut (via @stathead):
—chris paul (2008)
—derrick rose (2009)
—luka doncic (2020)
—anthony edwards (2022)
pic.twitter.com/jKubPi055W6:35 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
One in the bag for the Wolves…
Wolves 130, Grizzlies 117
36 points for Anthony Edwards in a Luka-like playoffs debut for the 20 year-old.
Looking forward to chopping this all up with @Britt Robson for the postgame pod. – 6:32 PM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
“When they was up nine or eight in the fourth quarter, Luka was telling us we still can win the game. That really helped us, too, because we battled.
Luka Doncic gave his all spectating, but Mavs missed his magic in failed comeback attempt vs. Jazz dallasnews.com/sports/maveric…6:29 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Uneven Jazz top Luka Doncic-less Mavericks in Game 1 nba.nbcsports.com/2022/04/16/une…4:14 PM

Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Mavs G Spencer Dinwiddie: “We had a chance to win the game and we didn’t do it.” He takes blame for missing six free throws, but Dinwiddie considers this an encouraging performance, proof the Mavs can compete vs. Jazz without Luka Doncic. – 4:01 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jazz win an important Game 1 in Dallas, 99-93.
Mitchell scored 32, 30 in the 2H. Bogdanovic had an efficient 26 points.
Mavs really struggled to score without Luka. Gobert was dominant defensively — probably the best performance by a player without a basket you’ll ever see. – 3:45 PM

Bill Ingram @TheRocketGuy
Instead of Bullock and Brunson missing those two shots it will be Luka burying them next game… #Mavs3:44 PM

Dan Favale @danfavale
luka approves pic.twitter.com/rZr3WYqn1Q3:33 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
I don’t think the Mavs will get a better shot than this to beat Utah without Luka. Likely down 0-2 when he returns, but even at that point it doesn’t feel like the series is over. – 3:26 PM

Michael Dugat @mdug
Without Luka, the Mavs are simply at a talent deficiency to Utah. Winning isn’t impossible, but it’s a hell of a lot less likely. That injury continues to be so incredibly frustrating. – 2:53 PM

John Hollinger @johnhollinger
In case it wasn’t already obvious, Dallas is drawing dead without Luka. Jazz aren’t even playing particularly well. – 2:53 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Talked about this last night on our series outlook with @Danny Leroux. Luka is amazing, but part of why his loss hurts so much if they have nobody remotely competent to play more mins outside their top 7. Josh Green is absolutely killing their offense. – 2:47 PM

Michael Dugat @mdug
Bullock cannot hit only 1-of-5 threes, especially with Luka out. They’ve almost all been good looks. It just kills the offense. – 2:47 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Luka walking across the court at halftime. No limp detected. pic.twitter.com/jDCoT3ZejB2:27 PM

David Locke @DLocke09
No Luka impact
1st Quarter
Mavs with Dinwiddie and Brunson were 7 of 14 and +6
Mavs with Brunson only were 2 of 7 and -4
Mavs with Dinwiddie only were 0-1 and +1
So 7 of 14 in 1st quarter with both 2 of 8 with just one on the floor – 2:27 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad
Utah finished the half by scoring 13 of the last 15 points to take a 45-43 lead.
Glass half-full view: Mavs before the game probably would have thought a 2-point game at halftime was a plus for them. Half-empty: Utah might have taken Dallas’ best Doncic-less shot. – 2:14 PM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Donovan Mitchell has only managed to outscore the sidelined Luka Doncic 2-0 in the first half … but Utah has snatched a 45-43 halftime lead with lots of Bojan Bogdanovic and the usual Rudy Gobert rim presence. Ten points each for Brunson/Dinwiddie but NOT on high efficiency. – 2:12 PM

More on this storyline

Tim MacMahon: Jason Kidd after Luka Doncic did light shooting for the second straight day: “Yesterday was another good day, and today he’s back on the court, so that’s a plus. And we’ll see how he feels tomorrow.” -via Twitter @espn_macmahon / April 17, 2022

Tim MacMahon: Some extremely light on-court work for Luka Doncic: -via Twitter @espn_macmahon / April 17, 2022

Marc Stein: Luka Doncic (left calf strain) has now been officially declared OUT for today’s Game 1 against Utah, Dallas coach Jason Kidd says. More series coverage from me via @BallySportsSW More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com -via Twitter @TheSteinLine / April 16, 2022

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • New Glasgow coach ready to step behind bench for Team Canada U-18 men's team

    When Hockey Canada recently announced its coaching staff for the men's under-18 team set to play in the world championship, the reaction surprised assistant coach Kori Cheverie. Cheverie, who is from New Glasgow, N.S., didn't imagine being the first woman selected to coach a national men's hockey team would get the attention it did. "I didn't expect it to kind of blow up all over social media, by any means," Cheverie said from Germany, where the team is preparing for its tournament opener agains

  • Vancouver urban Indigenous hoops teams win big at All Native Basketball Tournament

    Kobe McKnight was living his dream of playing a championship game in the All Native Basketball tournament when he realized the Burnaby Chiefs were about to win it. With only a minute and 43 seconds left in the game against the Prince Rupert Cubs, the shooting guard sensed victory. With his cousin — playing for the Cubs — checking him, McKnight faked going right, crossed the ball to the left, and launched a three-point shot, the ball arcing in the air then sliding into the net. "That's where I th

  • Vancouver officially in the running to host men's FIFA 2026 World Cup games

    After a change of heart by the province, FIFA has now named Vancouver as an official candidate to hold games during the men's 2026 World Cup tournament co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada. In a release, the organization that governs international soccer said both the province and City of Vancouver have submitted documents to join the candidate host city process, with B.C. Place as the proposed stadium. "...as well as recent inspection visit by a FIFA delegation, world football's go

  • Nick Nurse gives injury updates on Scottie Barnes, Thaddeus Young

    Raptors coach Nick Nurse was quick to praise the 76ers after Game 1 of their playoff series. He also provided injury updates on Scottie Barnes and Thaddeus Young, with X-rays coming back negative for both players. Nurse also discussed the key to bouncing back in Game 2, and how to counter Joel Embiid. Follow our Raptors playoff coverage on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Raptors vs. 76ers in NBA playoffs: Schedule, how to watch, betting odds

    Here's what you need to know as the Toronto Raptors take on the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round of the playoffs.

  • NHL's top 30 free agents of 2022

    There is no shortage of quality free agents lining up for paydays this summer.

  • Blue Jays analyst Buck Martinez leaves TV booth for cancer treatment

    Sunday's series finale between the Blue Jays and visiting Oakland Athletics will be the last game for Toronto broadcaster Buck Martinez "for a little while" as he prepares for cancer treatment. The 73-year-old analyst for Sportsnet announced his diagnosis through a statement Sunday morning. "I've been so honoured and privileged to have the support of Blue Jays fans, colleagues, staff and players since I arrived here in 1981, and that continued support through this next challenge means the world

  • Pettersson puts up three points, Canucks edge Golden Knights 5-4 in crucial OT win

    VANCOUVER — Quinn Hughes scored 51 seconds into overtime and the Vancouver Canucks kept their dim playoff dreams alive with a 5-4 win over the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday. The result moves Vancouver within three points of Vegas, with both teams grasping for the Western Conference wild card spots. Elias Pettersson had goal and a pair of assists for the Canucks (36-28-10) in regulation, while Bo Horvat had one of each. Vasily Podkolzin and Brad Richardson rounded out the scoring for the home s

  • Blackhawks, F Reese Johnson agree to 2-year extension

    CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks have agreed to a two-year contract extension with forward Reese Johnson. The team announced the deal on Wednesday. It runs through the 2023-24 season with an $800,000 salary-cap hit. The 23-year-old Johnson has one goal and five assists in 28 games this season. He made his NHL debut for Chicago last year. “Reese’s work ethic and competitiveness are characteristics we’re always looking for in players we have in our system,” general manager Kyle Davidson said

  • Anna Kane joins fans in helping Ryan Hartman pay his middle-finger fine

    Ryan Hartman was fined for flipping the bird at Evander Kane following their tilt on Tuesday, but Evander's ex-wife and fans alike were happy to help.

  • Palmieri scores in shootout, Islanders beat Penguins 5-4

    NEW YORK (AP) — Zach Parise and Josh Bailey each scored twice, and Kyle Palmier had the lone goal in the shootout as the New York Islanders beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-4 on Tuesday night. Ilya Sorokin stopped Jake Guentzel, Sidney Crosby and Kris Letang in the shootout and finished with a career-high 43 saves for New York. Jake Guentzel had two goals and an assist, Crosby had two assists and Casey DeSmith made 33 saves for the Penguins, who lost for the fourth time in five games. Danton Heine

  • Two-time champion Lightning beat Ducks, lock up playoff spot

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Anthony Cirelli scored 1:58 into overtime and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-3 on Thursday night to clinch a berth in the Stanley Cup playoffs. Ross Colton, Alex Killorn and Nikita Kucherov also scored for the Lightning. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 10 saves before being replaced by Brian Elliott, who stopped all 13 shots he faced. Adam Henrique scored twice and Troy Terry added a goal for Anaheim. Anthony Stolarz, making his first career start against Tampa Bay,

  • Hockey player returns to team after allegations of racism

    Anthony Allain-Samaké, who denounced racist and discriminatory remarks of which he was the target, will join his team, L'Intrépide de Gatineau, and participate in the Dodge Cup, set to start Wednesday in Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean. The U15 AAA player left his team earlier in April, but made the decision Tuesday to play again following discussions with his family and team officials. On Friday, the team announced six of its players involved had been suspended for the remainder of the season, followin

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Live streams on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This Saturday, CBC Sports will provide a live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games, beginning with the Toronto Maple Leafs vs. the Ottawa Senators (7 p.m. ET), followed by the Arizona Coyotes vs. the Calgary Flames (10 p.m. ET). Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provi

  • 76ers beat Raptors at their own game in series-opening blowout

    The Sixers played the Raptors' own game on Saturday and did it better than them.

  • East-leading Panthers beat Jets 6-1, win streak at 9 games

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sergei Bobrovsky made 30 saves, Jonathan Huberdeau and Gustav Forsling each scored twice and the Florida Panthers won their ninth straight game, beating the Winnipeg Jets 6-1 on Friday night. Huberdeau, who also picked up an assist, had two goals in the first five minutes. He has 30 goals this season, and extended his career-best points streak to 13 games, joining Mike Hoffman (17 in 2018-19) and Pavel Bure (13 in 1999-2000) as the only Panthers to have point streaks of 13 o

  • Matthew Knies: Will he or won’t he?

    Maple Leafs prospect Matthew Knies has a big decision to make. The 2021 second-round pick can sign with Toronto or return to college for one more year. Many Leafs fans are keen to see Knies play a role in the NHL playoffs but others can see the value of him waiting one more year before making the jump.

  • Raptors vs. 76ers: What we can learn from their last playoff matchup

    The Raptors and 76ers look much different than they did in 2019, but there's still information to be gleaned from that epic series.

  • Why the Raptors will bounce back in Game 2

    Imman Adan and Asad Alvi look at reasons for optimism ahead of Game 2 and where Toronto has to tighten up in order to even their best-of-seven series with Philadelphia.

  • Hurricanes beat Rangers 4-2 in Metropolitan Division matchup

    NEW YORK (AP) — Seth Jarvis and Jordan Staal scored third-period goals and Frederik Andersen made 28 saves as the Carolina Hurricanes beat the New York Rangers 4-2 on Tuesday night in a showdown for first place in the Metropolitan Division. Sebastian Aho had a goal and two assists and Andrei Svechnikov also scored for the Hurricanes, who moved four points ahead of second-place New York with eight games remaining in the regular season. K’Andre Miller scored and Chris Kreider added a late goal for