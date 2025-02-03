Luka Doncic releases statement after Mavericks trade with Lakers for Anthony Davis

Guard Luka Doncic made his first public comments Sunday afternoon following a trade that sent him from the Dallas Mavericks to the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Mavericks did not publicly make the 25-year-old point guard available for trade offers, according to reports, but instead targeted the Lakers specifically to swap for forward Anthony Davis just days before the trade deadline.

Doncic spent the first seven years of his NBA career with Dallas after he was initially drafted by the Atlanta Hawks with the third overall pick in 2018 but was traded for the draft rights to Trae Young.

Doncic played 22 of the Mavericks’ first 49 games this season before he suffered an injury that’s kept him out of action since Christmas.

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) before the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Minnesota Timberwolves at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas on Dec. 25, 2024.

Why did the Mavericks trade Luka Doncic? What we know about blockbuster trade

Luka Doncic releases statement after blockbuster trade

Doncic issued a statement that he shared on his official X account to reflect on his time in Dallas.

“Seven years ago, I came here as a teenager to pursue my dream of playing basketball at the highest level,” Doncic said in a statement. “I thought I’d spend my career here and I wanted so badly to bring you a championship.”

Doncic helped lead the Mavericks back to the NBA Finals last season for the first time since 2011, when Dallas won its first NBA title. The Mavericks fell short to the Boston Celtics after five games.

“The love and support you all have given me is more than I could have ever dreamed of. For a young kid from Slovenia coming to the U.S. for the first time, you made North Texas feel like home. ... Dallas is a special place, and Mavs fans are special fans. Thank you, from the bottom of my heart.”

According to a source, USA TODAY has learned that Doncic did not request a trade and did not ask out of Dallas.

Why did the Mavericks trade Luka Doncic?

The Mavericks' decision to trade Doncic was met with confusion and frustration from the vocal portion of the fan base.

Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison told reporters that he believed Anthony Davis “fits right along with our timeframe to win now and win in the future.”

Davis will be paired with Kyrie Irving and Klay Thompson. The star forward will also reunite with head coach Jason Kidd, who served as an assistant coach when the Lakers won the 2020 NBA title.

What did Luka Doncic say about Lakers following trade?

Doncic followed up his letter to Dallas with a repost response to the Lakers' officially welcoming him on X.

"Grateful for this amazing opportunity," Doncic said on his official X account. "Basketball means everything to me, and no matter where I play the game, I’ll do so with the same joy, passion and goal - to win championships."

