Luka Doncic practicing, optimistic for Game 3 or 4 return after calf strain

Luka Doncic hasn’t yet been cleared to return to the court for the Dallas Mavericks, but there’s growing hope that he’ll be able to do so at some point while the team is in Salt Lake City for their playoff series against the Utah Jazz.

Doncic participated in practice fully on Wednesday, which marked the first time he’s done so since he strained his left calf in their regular season finale. He’s now listed as questionable for Game 3 of the series on Thursday night, where the Jazz are listed as -6.5 point favorites on BetMGM .

“We shouldn’t rush anything, but step by step, I think I’m doing a lot,” Doncic said, via ESPN . “I’m getting ready.”

Doncic went down with a left calf injury on April 10, and he missed their first two games in the series because of it.

Though both he and coach Jason Kidd both said he’d be a gametime decision, Doncic said he isn’t willing to try and force anything.

"If there's going to be risk, I don't think I'm going to play," Doncic said, via ESPN . "But like I say, yesterday and today we did some good things. If it's not risk, I don't want to play limited minutes because I'll be nervous. I want to be out there the most time as possible, but like I say, I'm going to see how I feel and we're going to talk to the medical staff.

"I don't know if I'm going to be 100 percent. I think that's tough right now. But if I'm ready and there's no risk of [aggravating the] injury, I'll be out there."

The Mavericks got past the Jazz 100-104 in Game 2 of the series on Monday after a career-high 41 points from Jalen Brunson, which tied up the series 1-1.

Doncic’s presence on the court would change things significantly for the Mavericks in the series. He averaged 28.4 points, 9.1 rebounds and 8.7 assists this season, after all.

Even though Kidd wouldn’t commit to anything — other than “we’ll see how he feels tomorrow and then hopefully it’s a green light” — Doncic is more than ready mentally to return.

“Sitting out, watching the game, it's way more stressful than playing the game. I don't know how, but it is,” he said, via ESPN . “I just miss basketball. I know it's only been two games, but I miss it so much."