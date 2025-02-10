Will Luka Doncic play for Lakers tonight? Latest injury status ahead of star's debut

Luka Doncic is expected to join the Los Angeles Lakers' lineup just one week after officially joining the franchise.

Doncic was featured in a blockbuster trade that sent Anthony Davis to the Dallas Mavericks and rattled the basketball world.

Since the trade, the Lakers have managed to win three games, including one without LeBron James on Saturday afternoon.

Doncic began practicing and competing in 5-on-5 drills following his introductory press conference with the Lakers general manager, Rob Pelinka, last Tuesday.

Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic is introduced at UCLA Health Training Center in El Segundo, California on Feb. 4, 2025.

When will Luka Donicic make his Lakers debut?

Doncic is expected to play in a Lakers uniform on Monday for the first time and is listed as probable by the team.

The Lakers were supposed to have their first look at the potential starting lineup of the future, which featured superstar LeBron James and center Mark Williams.

Williams is no longer staying in Los Angeles after the trade with the Charlotte Hornets was rescinded over the weekend due to some health concerns.

James did not play on Saturday but is fully expected to play alongside Doncic tonight.

How has Luka Doncic been this season?

Doncic was in his seventh season with the Mavericks before he was traded.

He has nearly averaged a triple-double this season with 28.1 points, 8.3 rebounds and 7.8 assists and shot 46.4% from the field and 35.4% on 3-pointers in 22 games played for Dallas this season.

He was sidelined with a calf injury on Christmas and hasn’t played since due to a left calf strain.

Luka Doncic giving back to Los Angeles’ fire-impacted areas

Doncic's foundation announced on Monday that it will be donating $500,000 to help with wildfire recovery efforts.

"It's been so sad to see and learn more about the damage from the wildfires since I landed in LA," Doncic said in a statement. "I can't believe it and I feel for all the kids who lost their homes, schools and the places where they used to play with their friends."

