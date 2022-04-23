Luka Doncic will play in Game 4

Brad Townsend: Luka Doncic will play, Kidd says.

Source: Twitter @townbrad

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

Good news for Utah… Luka will play (which means possibly less mins/shots for Action Brunson) – 3:10 PM

Dwain Price @DwainPrice

Kidd said Luka will not play the entire 1st quarter, which is something Luka normally does. And he will be under a minutes restriction. – 3:04 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

Kidd won’t specify what Doncic’s limits limitation might be “because you guys will hold me to that.” Says minutes will be dictated by how Doncic feels. – 3:04 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Kids notes that Doncic normally plays the entire first quarter. “I don’t expect he’ll play all 12 minutes. We’ll see how he feels.” – 3:04 PM

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

Luka’s back, per Jason Kidd. – 3:03 PM

JD Shaw @JShawNBA

Luka Doncic (calf strain) will return for Game 4 against the Jazz today, team says. – 3:02 PM

David Locke @DLocke09

Luka Doncic will play today – 3:02 PM

Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon

Jason Kidd on Luka Doncic’s minutes restriction: “He won’t play all 48. We’ll see how he feels and go from there.” – 3:02 PM

Ryan Miller @millerjryan

Jason Kidd makes it official: Luka Doncic will play.

On a potential minute restriction: “He won’t play all 48.” – 3:02 PM

Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs

JKidd makes it official. Luka is back!! 3:35 or so tip @theeagledallas – 3:02 PM

Mark Followill @MFollowill

From Jason Kidd, Luka will play today in Game 4. He declined to address a specific minute range – 3:02 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Mavs coach Jason Kidd confirms that Luka Doncic will play. Asked if he’ll be on a minutes restriction, Kidd said: “He’s not going to play the whole game.” – 3:02 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Dallas Mavericks announce that Luka Doncic will be available in Game 4 vs Jazz – 3:01 PM

Ben Anderson @BensHoops

Jason Kidd confirms Luka Doncic will play today for the @Dallas Mavericks.

#TakeNote | @kslsports – 3:01 PM

Dwain Price @DwainPrice

Jason Kidd just said Luka Doncic will play today when the Mavs play the Jazz. – 3:01 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

Luka Doncic will play in Game 4. – 3:01 PM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

Luka Dončić will play, Jason Kidd says – 3:01 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

Doncic will play, Kidd says. – 3:01 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Tas Melas @TasMelas

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

Good morning to everyone still looking for updates on Luka Doncic’s calf strain. Jason Kidd will talk pre-Game 4 at 1:45 p.m. Dallas time, and maybe I won’t have to do this much longer. – 10:51 AM

Jeff Stotts @InStreetClothes

ICYMI: On the latest In Street Clothes Podcast @BrianSuttererMD and I breakdown NBA Playoff injuries including Khris Middleton, Devin Booker, and Luka before talking early trends in the MLB. open.spotify.com/episode/1BSUsr… – 9:36 AM

Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs

Mavs, with the likely return of Luka, try for 3-1 series lead, something they’ve not had since 2011 WCF & hoping to continue recent trend of visitors winning in playoffs. Visitor has won 8 of last 10 Mavs playoff games. @PeasRadio pre at 3. tip w/Brad & me at 3:35 @theeagledallas – 9:35 AM

Eric Patten @EricPatten

Brad Townsend @townbrad

From @KSherringtonDMN:

From @KSherringtonDMN:

Going Luka-less was the best thing that could have happened to the Dallas Mavericks dallasnews.com/sports/maveric…

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

The latest from on the ground in Salt Lake City as Luka Dončić nears his return to the Mavericks' lineup: marcstein.substack.com/p/luka-doncic-…

Mark Followill @MFollowill

On the just released injury report for Game 4 tomorrow (330p CDT, BSSW), the Mavs are again listing Luka Doncic as questionable. Also Frank Ntilikina who recently had a tonsillectomy and has been out for the opening three games has been upgraded to questionable. – 7:06 PM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

Jason Terry on @dfwticket on Mavs’ 2-1 series lead without Luka Doncic: “It’s the culture in which Jason Kidd has come in and created. … They’ve laid a culture of winning, a culture of togetherness and a culture of team basketball. It’s just a masterful job of coaching.” – 5:27 PM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

When Boban opted to not defend Luka too hard during a rehab scrimmage, Luka snapped back at his best friend:

“You could’ve blocked me. Stop making excuses.”

Sounds like someone ready for a real opponent.

More on Luka’s ‘optimistic’ Game 4 outlook: dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 4:51 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

Dinwiddie on his dunk over Gobert. Before speaking to reporters Dinwiddie was exchanging trash talk with Doncic about Doncic’s best dunk as a Mav. pic.twitter.com/97OfjPeXv6 – 4:05 PM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

Some Mavs love on ESPN this afternoon:

Kendrick Perkins: “The Jazz should be scared if Luka doesn’t come back. If Luka does come back, they’re dead birds in tall grass.”

Zach Lowe: “Jalen Brunson looks like some combination of Michael Jordan and a running back.” – 3:46 PM

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

Luka Doncic told reporters in Utah that he’s not sure if he’ll play Saturday afternoon, but planned to play some 5-on-5 at practice after the media session. He added that it wasn’t worth the risk to play Game 3. @Dwain Price will have all the details at mavs.com – 3:17 PM

Dwain Price @DwainPrice

The Mavs are up 2-1 on the Jazz in this series — without Luka. So does that mean the Mavs will use that as a barometer on whether or not to play Luka in Game 4. Jason Kidd: “Where we are today in the series does not have any effect of if he plays or he doesn’t play.” @NBA pic.twitter.com/UYVaNTzigs – 3:15 PM

Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46

With Luka Doncic out due to injury the Dallas Mavericks looked for a leader. Jalen Brunson took a step up and put the Mavs on his back over 3 Playoff games vs the Jazz. He covers Doncic’s absence and shows his mentality into a leadership role. #dALLasIN

sdna.gr/mpasket/958236… – 3:12 PM

