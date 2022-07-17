Luka Doncic not interested in recruiting players to Dallas
Luka Doncic is not active in recruiting players to his team, ESPN reports. “They seek his input, but he’s not heavily involved in personnel decisions,” ESPN’s reporter Tim MacMahon told. “He has not shown interest in being heavily involved. He spends much of his offseason in Europe. He’s not a guy who has shown the desire to be a recruiter.”
Source: BasketNews
