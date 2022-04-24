Luka Doncic not happy with officiating following Game 4

Brad Townsend: As Luka Doncic sat down behind a microphone and waited for question from reporters, his eyes briefly bulged and he said loudly enough for the mic to pick it up: “Forty-two?” Yep, Utah shot 42 free-throws to Dallas’ 23.

Source: Twitter @townbrad

Ben Anderson @BensHoops

The @Utah Jazz seemed to right every regular season wrong in their stellar 100-99 victory over the @Dallas Mavericks.

On changing the narrative, Doncic’s return, and the series shifting to Dallas.

#TakeNote | @kslsports

kslsports.com/?p=484805 – 9:10 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

As Luka Doncic sat down behind a microphone and waited for question from reporters, his eyes briefly bulged and he said loudly enough for the mic to pick it up: “Forty-two?”

Yep, Utah shot 42 free-throws to Dallas’ 23. – 8:40 PM

Ben Anderson @BensHoops

Donovan Mitchell on how Luka Doncic changes the dynamic of the game for the @Utah Jazz and @Dallas Mavericks.

“It’s a slower place, but rightfully so, he had 30, 10, and 4.”

#TakeNote | @kslsports – 8:34 PM

David Locke @DLocke09

POSTCAST – Utah Jazz tie series on Donovan Mitchell to Rudy Gobert lob despite return of Luka Doncic – lockedonjazz.net/jazz/postcast-… – 8:07 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

I’m pretty surprised Luka Doncic played 34 minutes…..I would have pegged 25 if I had a guess pregame – 8:06 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

At the end of the day, the Jazz survived a hell of a game from Luka Doncic. The Mavericks superstar scored 30 points in 34 minutes. He shot 11/21 from the field and hit that dagger three in the final minute. – 7:59 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

Luka speaks. Says he thought about his calf early in the game but came out of the game feeling fine. pic.twitter.com/UjUUxKHFR2 – 7:53 PM

Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs

Both teams played great at times. Both teams were bad at times. Mavs made 4 mistakes in the last 1:00 Doncic foul on Mitchell. The 2 Powell missed FTs. Allowing Mitchell penetration for Gobert dunk. And then too deliberate on the last possession to lead to a less than ideal shot – 7:52 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Quin, on if he was determined to double Luka on the final possession: “He thrives in that moment, so you try to make someone else beat you in that moment. … That’s also something you don’t want to be predictable on.” – 7:37 PM

David Locke @DLocke09

Jazz tie the series on Donovan Mitchell to Rudy Gobert as Luka Doncic returns twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 7:37 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Quin, on using Bogey against Luka and Jalen: “If you saw the first three games, we couldn’t keep the ball out of the paint. We felt like size could help, and strength.” – 7:33 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Luka Doncic in his first game of the playoffs:

30 PTS

10 REB

4 AST

2 STL

His 33.3 PPG in the playoffs is second to only Michael Jordan. pic.twitter.com/DnWaCLUdW3 – 7:24 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

The Mavericks haven’t been out of the first round since 2011. They just blew a shot to go up 3-1 after what looked like a dagger Luka step back. It’s a 3 game series with home court advantage now. I’m sick. I just want to see one of the teams I root for get out of the 1st round. pic.twitter.com/1K3IU9ipGT – 7:21 PM

Jorge Sierra @hoopshype

With Luka Doncic getting only 30 points, Michael Jordan is back at No. 1 in scoring average in NBA playoffs history. – 7:20 PM

Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42

What I liked about Utah after the Luka 3 and down 4:

They didn’t settle for a jumper and Mitchell attacked the rim.

We saw the Jazz get content in G3 going for the home run ball when they were down. – 7:20 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

The Jazz saved their best defensive possession for last….they played Doncic perfectly. Forced the ball out of his hands and forced a tough shot….terrific stuff – 7:20 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Snyder coached a fantastic last 40 seconds. Timeout, ATO to get Mitchell open on the hammer screen. Then early trap on Luka to make him give it up. And finally no timeout, bring it full and quick slip to Gobert which was open all night. – 7:20 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Crazy finish in Utah. Another blown lead for the Jazz and then Doncic hit what felt like a mega dagger but then Utah still pulls out a win in the last 40 seconds. Could be a gigantic win for the Jazz after how bad they have looked.

Series now tied at 2-2. Good news for the Suns. – 7:19 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Jazz win! 100-99 as Dinwiddie misses a 3 at the horn. Utah double-teamed Luka to make him give it up, Mavs couldn’t make them pay. Vivint Arena is as bonkers as I’ve ever heard it. – 7:17 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

They left Luka with 11 seconds. God bless them – 7:17 PM

Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob

gotta double luka again, right? – 7:17 PM

Jorge Sierra @hoopshype

Luka dagger? – 7:17 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Now, do they try to get the ball out of Luka’s hands here or let him take the last shot? – 7:17 PM

Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops

Who you taking to build your franchise around?

Luka, Tatum or Ja?

All three guys under 25 years old. – 7:16 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Luka really will cut your heart out while wearing an offensive lineman number 😭😭😭 – 7:14 PM

Michael Dugat @mdug

Think Luka lowered his arms – 7:14 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

30 points on 23 shooting possessions for Doncic in his first game back from the calf injury. What a performance. – 7:12 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Live reaction of Bam looking at Gobert getting cooked by Doncic on the perimeter for the late bucket pic.twitter.com/xTA0yN6WOB – 7:12 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

Doncic has 30/10/4 in 33 minutes in his comeback game. – 7:12 PM

LeBron James @KingJames

LUKA!!!!!!!! 🗣🗣🗣🗣🗣🗣🗣 – 7:12 PM

Alan Hahn @alanhahn

Oh DAMN Luka! – 7:12 PM

James Plowright @British_Buzz

Luka is a killer 🧊 – 7:12 PM

Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie

I loved Dallas on that play at 92-93 getting the Gobert switch onto Luka, then using it not for Luka to attack, but to swing it to Brunson with Gobert away from the rim. Really sharp, simple play. – 7:12 PM

Michael Dugat @mdug

Luka is just so good – 7:12 PM

Sarah Todd @NBASarah

Luka’s stepback is incredible – 7:12 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

LUKA DONCIC ILL DIE FOR YOU I LOVE YOU LETS PARTY LIKE ITS 2011 pic.twitter.com/ISMjGmb0x5 – 7:11 PM

David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc

Luka: pic.twitter.com/FYwhzEc3pE – 7:11 PM

Malika Andrews @malika_andrews

Yup. Luka is BACK. – 7:11 PM

Dwain Price @DwainPrice

Luka doing Luka things. This is what he does. He just hit a step back 3. Mavs lead 99-95 with 39.1 seconds left. – 7:11 PM

Ian Clark @IanClark

Luka cold lol – 7:11 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Doncic stepback… that’s nasty. – 7:11 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

Doncic hits a stepback three over Gobert, wow. Mavs now up 99-95, and the Jazz are in significant trouble here with 39 seconds left. They need a bucket and a quick one. – 7:11 PM

Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill

Luka says “nite nite” – 7:11 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Doncic hits a strap-back 3 over Gobert. Just a ballsy shot. Mavs lead 99-95 with 39.1 to go. – 7:11 PM

Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA

Luka Legend – 7:11 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Luka Magic, FTW. – 7:11 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Luka. – 7:11 PM

Adam Mares @Adam_Mares

Luka. Nails. – 7:11 PM

Ben Anderson @BensHoops

Luka Doncic hits a step back three on Rudy Gobert to give the Mavericks a 4 point lead with 39 seconds left to play. – 7:11 PM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

Luka is back. – 7:11 PM

Ryan Miller @millerjryan

Welcome back, Luka. My goodness. – 7:11 PM

Michael Dugat @mdug

Luka looks so tired. Wish he’d have let Brunson share the lifting a bit more in the fourth. – 7:10 PM

Ryan McDonough @McDNBA

I bet the Mavs use Powell as a screener again to try to get Luka isolated vs Gobert – 7:10 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Luka hits a baseline floater, Don can’t answer on the other end. Mavs rebound. They lead 96-95 with 57.1 seconds remaining and will have the ball out of the timeout. – 7:09 PM

Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman

Doncic is All-World – 7:09 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

Luka made a baseline shot, Mitchell missed a toughish floater. So Mavs have the ball, a 96-95 lead, and 57 seconds left. – 7:09 PM

Ben Anderson @BensHoops

At least the Jazz know they want to attack Luka here down the stretch. – 7:08 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

Mitchell attacks Luka in iso, 2 points. Jazz up 1, 90 seconds left. – 7:08 PM

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

With Rudy on the perimeter guarding Luka, Brunson gets the wide-open lane. Missed the gimme, but Dwight Powell’s two free throws on the rebound put Mavs up 94-93 – 7:08 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Brunson with his 97th consecutive blowby on O’Neale, just smoked the layup. Great job by Luka setting him up to attack after the Gobert switch. – 7:07 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Refs were reviewing for a hostile act, as Luka tied up Rudy, and as Rudy tried to swing free, his elbow caught Luka in the head. Refs rule inadvertent contact. Jump ball. – 7:06 PM

Ben Anderson @BensHoops

I am reminded of Luka Donic punching Donovan Mitchell in the face in a game earlier this season. – 7:05 PM

Dwain Price @DwainPrice

Rudy popped Luka with an elbow. – 7:04 PM

Michael Dugat @mdug

Terrible shot by Luka – 7:04 PM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

Luka reacts to Rudy Gobert’s free throw airball pic.twitter.com/x9fg4XUTLu – 7:03 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

Mavs up 92-91, but Gobert goes to the line for 2 with 3:12 left.

Are Mavs going to go primarily through Luka or Brunson? Jazz have done a better job defending Luka, I think, but he’s just made some really tough shots. I might start with Brunson early in possessions, Luka late. – 6:59 PM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

Quin Snyder challenged the Rudy Gobert foul on Luka Doncic.

Rudy says he had his hands straight up. Luka says he got hit in the head.

Luka was right, and gets 2 free throws as his reward. – 6:52 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

The challenge is unsuccessful….Doncic gets two free throws – 6:52 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Think there was enough contact to the shoulder/head of Doncic to sustain this foul call. But I prefer the strategy from Gobert of forcing him to drive on that calf rather than concede the stepback. – 6:52 PM

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

Been waiting on the last five minutes of Utah-Dallas just so I can see this 1 on 1 between Luka Doncic and Rudy Gobert – 6:51 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Quin Snyder is challenging the foul call on Rudy Gobert on the Luka Doncic take to the rim – 6:51 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Quin is challenging the foul call on Rudy against Doncic. – 6:51 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

Quin Snyder challenging the Gobert foul on Doncic. – 6:50 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

28 minutes for Doncic. We’ll see how long he sits. – 6:45 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Mavs switched up to just put Luka on Mitchell rather than letting Jazz get downhill. Mitchell misses the stepback on him. – 6:38 PM

Michael Pina @MichaelVPina

donovan had luka on him and he pulled up? – 6:38 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

PnR at Doncic, pocket pass, dunk – 6:36 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Another great rotation by House to take Gobert’s man Green in the corner as he stepped up to help. Forced them into late clock and Luka traveled – 6:34 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

I haven’t seen the Jazz run a single PnR at Luka in the 2nd half – 6:32 PM

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

Mavericks win the third quarter 39-24. They have an 81-78 lead going into the fourth. A commanding 3-1 lead is hanging in the balance. Luka has been good, but Brunson had a massive third quarter. – 6:28 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

Heck of a time for Dinwiddie to score his first 2 points. Doncic and Brunson out of the game, sportswriter typing junk he has no idea about, Dinwiddie raises up and give Dallas an 81-78 lead after 3 quarters.

Mavs outscored Jazz 39-24 in 3rd. I’d say they got Utah’s attention. – 6:28 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

Surprising to see both Doncic and Brunson out, but we’ll see. Interesting lineup . . . – 6:25 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

Third-quarter Dallas scoring: Finney-Smith 11, Brunson 9, Doncic 7, Powell 2.

Dallas has outscored Utah 32-17. – 6:20 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

Guess we’ll find out soon what kind of minutes restriction range Doncic might be under. He’s scored 21 points in 23 minutes. I’d say that’s pretty good. 😂 – 6:15 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

We’ve seen Doncic take a few of those baby hooks in warmups. Pays off in live action. – 6:11 PM

Dwain Price @DwainPrice

Luka going all Kareem on the Jazz. #skyhook – 6:11 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

What happened to attacking Luka in PnR for the Jazz? – 6:09 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

Looks like maybe Doncic is getting loose. – 6:02 PM

Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1

In one breath, Barkley used the word aggressive four times re Luka. And didn’t mispronounce it once. Impressive! – 5:55 PM

Haralabos Voulgaris @haralabob

Jazz put:

Luka in 10 actions where he was the screen defender scoring 1.6 points per chance

Dwight in 10 actions where he was the screen defender scoring 1.30 points per chance. – 5:48 PM

Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs

Mavs trail Utah 54-42 a halftime. As Mavs shoot just 31.7 percent. Far more aggression by Jazz at both ends, the deficit could be much worse had not Utah missed 7 FTA (Missed 8 total in 1st 3 games. Mitchell 17 for Utah, Luka 14 for Mavs 2nd half soon @theeagledallas – 5:48 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

Mavs showed some late life with Brunson basket and trash-talk of ex-college teammate Paschall and a pair of Doncic baskets. Jazz 54, Dallas 42 at halftime.

Mavs are shooting 31.7% from the field and 20.8% (5-of-24) on 3-pointers. – 5:45 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Mavericks not named Doncic shot 25.8% in the first half. – 5:45 PM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

Mavs trail Jazz 54-42 at half.

Good news: Luka Doncic played his first 16 minutes post-calf strain with no apparent issues.

Bad news: Mavs are 5 of 24 from three and just about every other stat category is bad, too. – 5:44 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Halftime in Game 4….the Jazz lead Dallas 54-42…Doncic came alive with five quick in the last minute. He has a team high 14….Mitchell with 17 for the Jazz…Clarkson with 12.,,.Bogdanovic with 10 – 5:44 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Brunson just became the first Mav besides Doncic to have more than one made basket in this game. 2:29 left 1H. – 5:38 PM

Henry Abbott @TrueHoop

Betting markets suggest Luka improves Mavs’ performance by about four points. truehoop.com/p/betting-mark… – 5:36 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Guessing Mavs will come back with Luka, very interested to see how they deal with PnRs at him. – 5:33 PM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

With 4:11 left in the first half, Luka Doncic (4 of 9) is the only Mavs with more than one field goal.

8 other Mavs are a combined 5 of 26 from the floor. – 5:31 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Jordan Clarkson scores on three straight possessions. The Jazz have forged a 35-28 lead with 7:49 remaining in the first half. Clarkson has 10…..Luka Doncic has 9, to go along with 4 rebounds and an assist – 5:18 PM

Haralabos Voulgaris @haralabob

Its early but Luka is getting bbq’d on D – 5:17 PM

Ben Anderson @BensHoops

The Mavericks aren’t better without Luka Doncic on the floor, but they certainly defer to him offensively the same way the Jazz defer to Rudy Gobert defensively, and they seem to lack some of the same aggressiveness. – 5:16 PM

Dan Favale @danfavale

my spine just cracked in half watching josh green snare that pass from luka – 5:15 PM

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

Luka is doing his thing. Looks a little slower. And stop it with those jokes. But even if he’s not 100 percent, he’s still controlling the action for the Mavericks. – 5:14 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

End 1Q: Jazz 24, Mavs 23. Small surge from Utah as the period closes. After starting 0-6, Jazz hit 8-14 after. Mavs go just 6-20 overall, but hit 8-9 FTs to Utah’s 3-8. Donovan 12p for the Jazz, Luka 7p/3r for Dallas. – 5:08 PM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

Technical foul on Rudy Gobert after a big block on Dwight Powell. That’s usually Luka Doncic’s cue to step up his vocals lol – 5:06 PM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

Luka Doncic subbed out earlier than his normal rotation, as planned post-calf strain: 4 points (2-4 FG), 2 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal in 6:04.

Spencer Dinwiddie in for some mid-Q1 minutes now. – 4:49 PM

Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon

Luka Doncic usually plays the entire first quarter, but he subbed out after six minutes in his first game back from his calf strain. – 4:49 PM

Dwain Price @DwainPrice

Luka has 4-2-1 in 6 minutes, with 1 foul, and he’s 2-of-4 from the field (0-of-1 from 3). He’s fine. Mavs up 11-5 with 5:56 left in the first quarter. – 4:49 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

One thing to watch is the Dallas transition game that has been so effective. Luka doesn’t push the ball and also doesn’t run the floor when he doesn’t have it. A few breaks have kinda of fizzled for lack of an extra man so far. – 4:46 PM

J. Kyle Mann @jkylemann

im enjoying watching luka play EVEN SLOWER – 4:45 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

Doncic and Brunson taking turns going against Conley and pretty much getting their way.

Dallas 8, Utah 1. – 4:42 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Jazz get the open Bojan corner 3 as 2 went to Gobert, one of them Doncic. O’Neale got an open one off Gobert roll. Rare they’ve gotten any spotups, see if that changes with Luka out there – 4:41 PM

Dwain Price @DwainPrice

Luka doing Luka things already. He has 4 pts. Mavs up 6-1. – 4:41 PM

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

It took less than 40 seconds for Luka to welcome himself and Dwight Powell into this series. – 4:38 PM

Haralabos Voulgaris @haralabob

Jazz strat early on is clearly to hunt Luka on D hard. – 4:38 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Bogey on Doncic, and vice versa, to start the game – 4:38 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

Takes only 33 seconds for Doncic and Powell to renew their alley-oop prowess. – 4:38 PM

Dwain Price @DwainPrice

Luka, Jalen, Dwight, Dorian and Reggie are the starters today. – 4:36 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

Starting lineups the same, save for the Mavericks starting Luka Doncic over Spencer Dinwiddie.

Kane Fitzgerald, James Williams, and Michael Smith refereeing today. – 4:15 PM

Nick DePaula @NickDePaula

Luka Doncic just debuted the Jordan Luka 1 👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/oTOzChxR76 – 4:03 PM

Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs

Mavs starters: Bullock, DFS, Powell, Brunson, Doncic

Utah starters: Bogdanovic, O’Neale, Gobert, Mitchell, Conley

3:35 tip @theeagledallas – 4:02 PM

NBA Kicks @NBAKicks

🌟 @Luka Doncic debuts the Jordan LUKA 1 in Utah! #NBAKicks

Game 4: 4:30pm/et @NBAonTNT pic.twitter.com/g9UBHGVUhc – 3:53 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

After avoiding him for the first three games of their first-round playoff series, the Utah Jazz will be facing superstar Luka Doncic on Saturday afternoon when they play Game 4 against the Dallas Mavericks. sltrib.com/sports/jazz/20… – 3:27 PM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

Luka Doncic finished his Game 4 warm-up with a swish on his first half-court attempt.

Might’ve gotten a little overambitious with the follow-up dunk, but looks like he’s feeling comfortable on his left calf. pic.twitter.com/mgyMFo279V – 3:16 PM

CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA

Luka Doncic injury update: Mavericks star guard set to play in Game 4 vs. Jazz

cbssports.com/nba/news/luka-… – 3:13 PM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

Good news for Utah… Luka will play (which means possibly less mins/shots for Action Brunson) – 3:10 PM

Dwain Price @DwainPrice

Kidd said Luka will not play the entire 1st quarter, which is something Luka normally does. And he will be under a minutes restriction. – 3:04 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

Kidd won’t specify what Doncic’s limits limitation might be “because you guys will hold me to that.” Says minutes will be dictated by how Doncic feels. – 3:04 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Kids notes that Doncic normally plays the entire first quarter. “I don’t expect he’ll play all 12 minutes. We’ll see how he feels.” – 3:04 PM

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

Luka’s back, per Jason Kidd. – 3:03 PM

JD Shaw @JShawNBA

Luka Doncic (calf strain) will return for Game 4 against the Jazz today, team says. – 3:02 PM

David Locke @DLocke09

Luka Doncic will play today – 3:02 PM

Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon

Jason Kidd on Luka Doncic’s minutes restriction: “He won’t play all 48. We’ll see how he feels and go from there.” – 3:02 PM

Ryan Miller @millerjryan

Jason Kidd makes it official: Luka Doncic will play.

On a potential minute restriction: “He won’t play all 48.” – 3:02 PM

Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs

JKidd makes it official. Luka is back!! 3:35 or so tip @theeagledallas – 3:02 PM

Mark Followill @MFollowill

From Jason Kidd, Luka will play today in Game 4. He declined to address a specific minute range – 3:02 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Mavs coach Jason Kidd confirms that Luka Doncic will play. Asked if he’ll be on a minutes restriction, Kidd said: “He’s not going to play the whole game.” – 3:02 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Dallas Mavericks announce that Luka Doncic will be available in Game 4 vs Jazz – 3:01 PM

Ben Anderson @BensHoops

Jason Kidd confirms Luka Doncic will play today for the @Dallas Mavericks.

#TakeNote | @kslsports – 3:01 PM

Dwain Price @DwainPrice

Jason Kidd just said Luka Doncic will play today when the Mavs play the Jazz. – 3:01 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

Luka Doncic will play in Game 4. – 3:01 PM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

Luka Dončić will play, Jason Kidd says – 3:01 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

Doncic will play, Kidd says. – 3:01 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Mavericks’ Luka Doncic listed as probable for Game 4 on Saturday nba.nbcsports.com/2022/04/23/mav… – 2:56 PM

Tas Melas @TasMelas

Luka is probable and the Jazz are probably Duncic. – 2:48 PM

Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet

Mavs upgrade Luka Doncic’s status to “probable” for Game 4

eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/13… – 2:15 PM

Emiliano Carchia @Sportando

Mavs’ Luka Doncic probable for Game 4 vs Utah

sportando.basketball/en/mavs-luka-d… – 2:09 PM

Michael Dugat @mdug

I don’t know. Sort of feel that if Luka’s minutes have to be limited then he shouldn’t be playing, but I also know far less than the Mavs medical people. – 1:55 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Dallas superstar Luka Doncic has been upgraded to probable for Saturday afternoon’s Game 4 against the Utah Jazz – 1:51 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Mavericks say that Luka Doncic has been upgraded to probable for Game 4 today vs Utah. Doncic has missed the first three games with a left calf strain – 1:49 PM

Mark Followill @MFollowill

As of 1245p CDT, the Mavs have announced Luka Doncic is upgraded to probable for today’s game 4 vs Utah. (330p CDT, BSSW) – 1:49 PM

JD Shaw @JShawNBA

Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic (calf strain) has been upgraded to probable for today’s Game 4 against the Jazz, team says. Doncic hasn’t played since April 10. – 1:48 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Rookies to average 15/7/3 since 2000:

Blake Griffin

Ben Simmons

Luka Doncic

Scottie Barnes

All of them won ROTY. pic.twitter.com/ERvYZLRw5F – 1:19 PM

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

ESPN story on Mavericks star Luka Doncic progressing to a (limited) return for Game 4 vs. Jazz today: es.pn/3L9iOZ5 – 1:03 PM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

Luka Dončić (calf) will be cleared to play in today in Utah after one last pre-game check, sources say, and with a likely minutes restriction after missing the first three games of the series.

More series coverage from me via @BallySportsSW

Full column: marcstein.substack.com/p/luka-doncic-… – 12:42 PM

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

There’s increasing optimism Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic will play vs. Utah in Game 4 today, sources tell ESPN. The plan is that his minutes will be limited in his first game back since suffering a calf strain on April 10. – 12:37 PM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

Good morning to everyone still looking for updates on Luka Doncic’s calf strain. Jason Kidd will talk pre-Game 4 at 1:45 p.m. Dallas time, and maybe I won’t have to do this much longer. – 10:51 AM

Jeff Stotts @InStreetClothes

ICYMI: On the latest In Street Clothes Podcast @BrianSuttererMD and I breakdown NBA Playoff injuries including Khris Middleton, Devin Booker, and Luka before talking early trends in the MLB. open.spotify.com/episode/1BSUsr… – 9:36 AM

Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs

Mavs, with the likely return of Luka, try for 3-1 series lead, something they’ve not had since 2011 WCF & hoping to continue recent trend of visitors winning in playoffs. Visitor has won 8 of last 10 Mavs playoff games. @PeasRadio pre at 3. tip w/Brad & me at 3:35 @theeagledallas – 9:35 AM

Eric Patten @EricPatten

Zion and Luka both got their teams BALLING this postseason – 11:40 PM

