Joel Embiid scores 36 points, 76ers hold off Kings 103-101

2 min read
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid scored 36 points, Tyrese Maxey keyed a game-changing run in the fourth quarter and the Philadelphia 76ers won their fourth in a row with a 103-101 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Saturday night.

Philadelphia held on when Harrison Barnes missed a 3-pointer as time expired. The 76ers have won 14 of 17 and the first three games of a five-game homestand that continues Monday night against Memphis.

Embiid had 12 rebounds and six assists. He made 10 of 18 field goals, including 2 of 5 3-pointers, and 14 of 18 free throws. Tobias Harris added 16 points, and Maxey had 13.

Tyrese Haliburton scored a career-high 38 points, and Barnes had 16 for the Kings. They have lost six in a row overall and 11 straight on the road. Scoring leader De’Aaron Fox sat out because of a left ankle injury.

MAVERICKS 132, PACERS 105

DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic had 30 points and 12 assists and Dallas spoiled former coach Rick Carlisle’s return with Indiana.

Carlisle coached the Mavericks during the past 13 seasons, leading the team to its lone title in 2011. He resigned June 16 and rejoined the Pacers a week later. The 62-year-old coach was recognized with a video tribute before the game, tears streaming down his face afterward.

Reggie Bullock added a season-high 23 points, hitting 6 of 7 3-pointers, and Maxi Kleber had 15 points and 13 rebounds — one short of his career high — on his 30th birthday. The Mavericks have won 13 of 16 to improve to 29-21. Duane Washington Jr. led the Pacers with 22 points.

CELTICS 107, PELICANS 97

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 38 points, Jaylen Brown added 31 and Boston beat short-handed New Orleans.

Robert Williams grabbed 16 rebounds and blocked four shots for Boston.

New Orleans undrafted rookie guard Jose Alvarado scored a career-best 19 points on 8-of-11 shooting, going 3 of 4 from 3-point range.

The Associated Press

