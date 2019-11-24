Luka Doncic becomes second-youngest player in NBA history to top 30 points in 4 straight games

Once upon a time, there was an NBA draft prospect named Luka Doncic who had just won the MVP award in the world’s second-most competitive basketball league at the age of 19. He was widely regarded as a top-two talent in the 2018 NBA draft, but fell to No. 3 for a variety of reasons.

One of those reasons might have been the perception that Doncic was a high-floor, low-ceiling prospect, with little room to grow compared to some other prospects.

Well, that player just dropped 41 points and 10 assists on a playoff-level Western Conference team, the fourth straight game he has topped 30 and 10. He remains only 20 years old.

Luka Doncic ain’t real

The Houston Rockets were the latest victims of Doncic’s do-everything offensive game on Sunday, with the Mavericks coming out on top 137-123.

The Rockets simply had no answer for the Slovenian star.

Luka (41 PTS, 10 AST, 5 3PM) couldn’t be stopped as he led Dallas to their 5th consecutive victory! pic.twitter.com/351jC6911N — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) November 24, 2019

And now we reach the portion of our program where we learn what new statistical milestones Doncic has reached, and they just keep getting more impressive.

Luka Doncic becomes the 2nd youngest player in @NBAHistory to score 30+ points in 4 straight games (Kevin Durant).



He is also the first @dallasmavs player in franchise history to record 30+ points and 10+ assists in 4 straight games. pic.twitter.com/9TftGsoXV2 — NBA.com/Stats (@nbastats) November 24, 2019

The only active players who have had streaks of at least four games with 30+ points and 10+ assists are all on the Toyota Center court. Luka Doncic just joined Russell Westbrook and James Harden in that club. Only other guy to do it since 1983-84: Michael Jordan. — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) November 24, 2019

LeBron James was the only player in NBA history to have multiple 40-point, 10-assist performance before turning 21. Luka Doncic then did it twice in a four-game span. — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) November 25, 2019

The @dallasmavs Luka Doncic scored his 2,000th career point this afternoon. Doncic has produced 2,016 points, 725 rebounds, and 585 assists in 88 career games. The only player in NBA history to reach 2,000p/500r/500a in fewer games played is Oscar Robertson. — Justin Kubatko (@jkubatko) November 24, 2019

All of that is in addition to Doncic becoming the second-youngest player to post a 40-point triple-double, after LeBron James. And nearly outscoring the Golden State Warriors in the first half on his way to another triple-double, his seventh of the season.

Doncic’s breakout year now has the Mavericks tied for third place in the Western Conference at 11-5, and him easily in line for MVP votes and All-NBA honors.

Luka Doncic is going to be doing this for years to come. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

