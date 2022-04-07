Luka Doncic-led Mavericks beat Pistons 131-113 for 50th win

  • Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) and Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) reach for the loose ball during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, April 6, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
    Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) and Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) reach for the loose ball during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, April 6, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
  • Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) drives as Dallas Mavericks forward Reggie Bullock (25) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, April 6, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
    Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) drives as Dallas Mavericks forward Reggie Bullock (25) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, April 6, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
  • Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey (41) reaches for the ball as Dallas Mavericks forward Reggie Bullock (25) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, April 6, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
    Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey (41) reaches for the ball as Dallas Mavericks forward Reggie Bullock (25) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, April 6, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
  • Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) attempts a layup as Dallas Mavericks forward Marquese Chriss defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, April 6, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
    Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) attempts a layup as Dallas Mavericks forward Marquese Chriss defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, April 6, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
  • Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) attempts a shot as Dallas Mavericks forward Reggie Bullock (25) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, April 6, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
    Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) attempts a shot as Dallas Mavericks forward Reggie Bullock (25) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, April 6, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
  • Detroit Pistons forward Isaiah Livers (12) makes a layup as Dallas Mavericks center Dwight Powell defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, April 6, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
    Detroit Pistons forward Isaiah Livers (12) makes a layup as Dallas Mavericks center Dwight Powell defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, April 6, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
  • Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart (28) attempts a layup as Dallas Mavericks center Dwight Powell (7) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, April 6, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
    Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart (28) attempts a layup as Dallas Mavericks center Dwight Powell (7) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, April 6, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
  • Dallas Mavericks guard Spencer Dinwiddie grabs a rebound during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Detroit Pistons, Wednesday, April 6, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
    Dallas Mavericks guard Spencer Dinwiddie grabs a rebound during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Detroit Pistons, Wednesday, April 6, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
  • Detroit Pistons guard Killian Hayes (7) is defended by Dallas Mavericks guard Spencer Dinwiddie (26) and center Dwight Powell (7) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, April 6, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
    Detroit Pistons guard Killian Hayes (7) is defended by Dallas Mavericks guard Spencer Dinwiddie (26) and center Dwight Powell (7) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, April 6, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
  • Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham recovers the loose ball from Dallas Mavericks guard Josh Green reach during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, April 6, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
    Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham recovers the loose ball from Dallas Mavericks guard Josh Green reach during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, April 6, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
LARRY LAGE
·3 min read
In this article:
DETROIT (AP) — Luka Doncic had 26 points, 14 assists and eight assists to lead the Dallas Mavericks to a 131-113 win over the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night.

The Mavericks are 20 games above .500 for the first time since 2011, when they went on to win the NBA title. They're set up to earn home-court advantage in the playoffs for the first time since coach Jason Kidd was their point guard during the championship season.

Dallas reached the 50-win mark for the first time in seven years, and just the second since winning their only NBA title.

Jalen Brunson had 24 points for the Mavericks, who have won five of their last six to build momentum going into the playoffs next week.

Rookie of the Year candidate Cade Cunningham had 25 points, nine assists and seven rebounds for the Pistons, who had won three straight to match what was their longest winning streak of the season.

Dallas led by as much as eight in the first, but trailed 34-32 after Donic and Cunningham each had their fourth assist over the last 3.4 seconds of the quarter.

The Mavs moved back ahead in the second quarter and led 65-58 at halftime Donic scoring 16 points, making six assists.

Donic was called for his fourth foul at the 8:05 mark of the third. Kidd left him in the game and it turned out to be a wise move as Donic was dominant, making a 3-pointer and assist that put the Mavs ahead 93-77 late in the quarter.

Dallas didn't have any trouble keeping its comfortable cushion in the fourth.

CROSSOVER

Kidd is among the many marveling that Tiger Woods is teeing off at the Masters on Thursday morning, 14 months after a car crash left him in a hospital bed for three months.

“What Tiger is doing has already broken the internet,” Kidd said. “If he’s in the running for winning it, he definitely will shut down the internet. What he’s done to just come back, is incredible. I think everyone will be watching.”

TIP-INS

Mavericks: Reserve Sterling Brown missed the game for personal reasons. ... Forward Maxi Kleber (right ankle) missed a second straight game. ... The Mavs have won five straight against Detroit, winning each game by double digits.

Pistons: The banged-up, rebuilding team was without several injured players Marvin Bagley (hip), Hamidou Diallo (finger), Jerami Grant (calf), Cory Joseph (back), Rodney McGruder (hip) and rested Kelly Olynyk. “I think we have a couple of coaches, and we are ready to go," coach Dwane Casey joked. ... Faces in the crowd included Michigan State coach Tom Izzo, sitting with former players Mateen Cleaves and Mat Ishbia, who has courtside seats.

UP NEXT

Mavericks: Close the regular season at home against Portland on Friday night and San Antonio on Sunday.

Pistons: End the regular season against Milwaukee on Friday night at home and at Philadelphia on Sunday.

