Luka Doncic, Joel Embiid named Players of the Week

Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania

Ian Begley @IanBegley

Obi Toppin and Kevin Durant were among the nominees for Eastern Conference player of the week, the league says. Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid won the award. – 3:05 PM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

Pascal Siakam earned a nomination for the regular season’s final Eastern Conference Player of the Week award. The winner: the guy he’ll face in the opening round of the playoffs, Joel Embiid. – 3:05 PM

Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA

Joel Embiid has been named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week. – 3:03 PM

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

NBA Players of the Week for the final week of the season: Mavericks‘ Luka Doncic and 76ers‘ Joel Embiid. – 3:01 PM

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko

📅 On this day in 2018, the @Philadelphia 76ers Markelle Fultz had 13 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists in a win over the Bucks.

Fultz became the first teenager in NBA history to record a triple-double. Three others have done so since: Luka Doncic (4x), Josh Giddey (4x), and LaMelo Ball. pic.twitter.com/I7WO0ZqSxK – 3:01 PM

Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA

Here’s how I voted for All-Defense:

First Team

C: Rudy Gobert

F: Bam Adebayo

F: Giannis Antetokounmpo

G: Mikal Bridges

G: Marcus Smart

Second Team

C: Joel Embiid

F: Robert Williams III

F: Jaren Jackson Jr.

G: Fred VanVleet

G: Dejounte Murray – 2:25 PM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

From @TimCowlishaw: Circumstances suggest Luka Doncic’s injury could, and should, have been avoided dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 2:23 PM

Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs

The Mavs are 8-9 in games they played without Doncic. 2-0 since the Dinwiddie trade (SAC & HOU). Dinwiddie started 7 games for DAL. Mavs went 6-1 in those games, avg just under 22 pts/gm. – 1:54 PM

Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA

All-NBA First Team:

G Trae Young

G Luka Doncic

F Giannis Antetokounmpo

F Nikola Jokic

C Joel Embiid

All-NBA Second Team:

G Steph Curry

G Devin Booker

F Jayson Tatum

F DeMar DeRozan

C Karl-Anthony Towns – 1:27 PM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

wanted to reiterate my correct All-NBA selections, separate from the incorrect graphic during the show, just for clarity:

1st: Luka, Booker, Giannis, Embiid, Jokic

2nd: Curry, Ja, Tatum, KD, KAT

3rd: CP3, DeRozan, Siakam, LeBron, Bam

Full episode ⬇️

youtu.be/WE2nlRqgp5E – 1:11 PM

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

Mavericks-Spurs takeaways: It was a great regular season, but Luka’s injury and playing Utah in the first round sets up an interesting week leading up to Game 1.

mavs.com/mav-spurs-take… – 12:56 PM

David Locke @DLocke09

LOCKED ON JAZZ – Utah Jazz vs. Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks Part 1: An Overview – lockedonjazz.net/jazz/utah-jazz… – 12:26 PM

Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet

All-Time NBA European Teams

First Team: Nowitzki, Giannis, Gasol, Parker, Doncic

Second Team: Jokic, Kukoc, Petrovic, Stojakovic, Sabonis

But who would win actually 🤔

eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/13… – 12:15 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

It seems a lot of people think Pat Bev will check Paul George. He won’t

Jarred Vanderbilt will be the primary matchup on PG, because he always takes big ball-handlers (LeBron, Luka, etc). But Anthony Edwards will also get a lot of work on him. Switches, sloppy cross matches, etc pic.twitter.com/I5rBleAiLM – 12:10 PM

Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon

Luka Doncic will get an MRI on his strained left calf this afternoon, sources said. Mavs will know more about the severity of the injury at that point. – 12:01 PM

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko

Joel Embiid led the NBA in scoring, averaging 30.6 PPG.

He did so despite averaging 33.8 MPG, the lowest figure in NBA history by a player who averaged at least 30 PPG:

33.8 – Embiid, 2021-22

34.2 – Stephen Curry, 2020-21

34.2 – Curry, 2015-16

34.6 – Russell Westbrook, 2016-17 pic.twitter.com/BAS3E0ud20 – 11:11 AM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

Over NY’s final five games,

Obi Toppin averaged:

27.2 points,

6.2 rebounds,

3.8 made treys.

The only other players to average more than 27 points and six rebs in April were Nikola Jokic, Joel Embiid, LeBron James, Luka Doncic, Pascal Siakam & Kevin Durant

tommybeer.substack.com/p/obi-and-iq-c… – 10:38 AM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

Good morning to everyone looking for updates on Luka Doncic’s calf strain. I promise as always, I’ll share any updates here as soon as there are any updates to share. – 10:25 AM

Tas Melas @TasMelas

Ja Morant lead the National Basketball Association in paint scoring. Ja. Morant. At 6’3″, 174 pounds, Ja scored more points in the paint than Giannis, than Embiid, than Jokic, than everyone in the 2021-22 season! – 10:15 AM

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

I have mostly stayed out of the MVP debate all year because it has been absolutely horrendous online.

Now that the season is over, here is the case for and against Joel Embiid for NBA MVP: phillyvoice.com/joel-embiid-nb… – 9:46 AM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

Luka Dončić is scheduled for an MRI exam today to determine the severity of his left calf strain and likely recovery timetable.

Dallas opens the playoffs Saturday against Utah at 1 PM ET; Dončić was hurt in Sunday’s regular season finale.

More from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 9:18 AM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Luka Doncic limps off floor with calf strain, status for playoffs unknown nba.nbcsports.com/2022/04/11/luk… – 8:01 AM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

#NBA column: Is James Harden poised to help Joel Embiid and the #Sixers on a long postseason run? https://t.co/IAqeyTIxJD #76ers pic.twitter.com/GxHWw5HpfZ – 6:45 AM

Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet

Luka Doncic suffers a calf strain in the last regular-season game

eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/13… – 6:03 AM

Ryan Miller @millerjryan

After Doncic injury, attention turns to health as Jazz-Mavericks get set for playoff series. It appears Utah now has that advantage. ksl.com/article/503852… – 2:42 AM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

Sitting here eating a rice cake with peanut butter and thinking about how Luka Doncic received likely the most costly overturned-technical-foul, no-suspension appeal decision in NBA history.

Forfeiting a game check probably seems like small potatoes rn – 1:51 AM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

After putting away Portland, the Jazz quickly switched their focus to Dallas: “They’re formidable. We have tons of respect for their program. Obviously, Luka [Doncic] is unique, and he’s the kind of player that is capable of putting a team on his back.”

sltrib.com/sports/jazz/20… – 1:38 AM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

The Triple Team! 3 thoughts on

1. The history of calf strains… will Luka be back by Game 1?

2. The Jazz’s 2021-22 regular season is complete. Some statistical notes on every Jazz player’s season.

3. A quick recap of the year

sltrib.com/sports/jazz/20… – 1:35 AM

Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN

If the NBA had upheld Luka’s 16th technical, he would be 100 percent healthy for Dallas’ playoff opener against Utah.

Just saying. – 1:07 AM

Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs

And to make matters worse for Mavs, in trying to get Luka healthy, @NBA has announced that Mavs-Jazz will be the first game out of the blocks on Sat. Noon tip @theeagledallas. A 7:00 Sunday game would have been nice. – 12:46 AM

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

Reactions to Luka’s injury and playing the Jazz in the first round of the playoffs: “For some reason,” Jalen Brunson said, “I feel like he’ll be ready to go.”

mavs.com/luka-injured-i… – 12:42 AM

David Locke @DLocke09

POSTCAST – The playoffs are here and the Utah Jazz play Luca Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks – lockedonjazz.net/jazz/postcast-… – 12:40 AM

Jeff Wade @SkinWade

Y’all are missing the point, this is clearly the NBA’s fault for rescinding the 16th technical foul on Luka – 12:31 AM

David Locke @DLocke09

POSTCAST – the playoffs are here. The Jazz face Luca Doncic and the Mavericks twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 12:20 AM

Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney

Luka gets the least possible time to get healthy after his calf strain tonight. Mavs-Jazz opens the playoffs next Saturday at 1 p.m. ET. – 12:12 AM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

Jalen Brunson on Luka Doncic: “For some reason I feel like he’ll be ready to go, knowing the competitor he is.” – 12:09 AM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

Brunson on Doncic injury: “For some reason, I believe he’ll be ready to go, the competitor that he is.” – 12:09 AM

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

Here’s the latest on Mavs vs. Jazz and Luka Doncic’s calf injury.

mavs.com/luka-injured-i… – 12:07 AM

StatMuse @statmuse

Most 20-point games since March:

20 — Joel Embiid

19 — Nikola Jokic

18 — Jordan Poole pic.twitter.com/RaYQIxbVuq – 12:05 AM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

5 storylines in Mavs-Jazz playoff series: Luka Doncic’s injury overshadows best hopes in a decade dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 12:04 AM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Despite a sluggish start, the Utah Jazz overwhelmed the Blazers to earn No. 5 seed in the Western Conference playoffs, and a matchup against a Dallas team suddenly in fear of a Sunday night calf injury to star Luka Doncic. sltrib.com/sports/jazz/20… – 12:03 AM

StatMuse @statmuse

Stat leaders of the 2021-22 season

30.6 PPG — Embiid

14.7 RPG — Gobert

10.8 APG — CP

2.0 SPG — Dejounte

2.3 BPG — JJJ

71.3 FG% — Gobert

44.9 3P% — Kennard

285 3PM — Steph pic.twitter.com/iFGXTgn4c5 – 11:58 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Golden state wins in New Orleans

It’s official

Utah/Dallas first round….the Jazz will have to go through Luka Doncic – 11:56 PM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

Jason Kidd said he hasn’t talked to Luka or medical staff yet.

Said starters were going to play normal minutes for three quarters, and Luka’s injury came 2:24 before then.

Kidd: “We weren’t playing the New Orleans score. We were just trying to get better with the long layoff.” – 11:55 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

Kidd: “I haven’t talked to medical or Luka. . . We’ll know more tomorrow.” – 11:53 PM

CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA

Luka Doncic injury update: Mavericks star suffers calf strain in final game of regular season vs. Spurs

https://t.co/uag4ZHVJ70 pic.twitter.com/egR60CV3ct – 11:40 PM

Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob

Joel Embiid on The Lowe Post last year describing how the Raptors’ double/triple team is different:

“As soon as the ball’s in the air they’ll just send three guys at me and they won’t leave me alone until I actually pass it.” pic.twitter.com/zWAJm6yuPG – 11:37 PM

Jeff Stotts @InStreetClothes

Re: Luka: There’s a lot of variability in calf strains. The calf is actually a muscle complex made up of multiple muscles. Severity & location will factor into resulting recovery. Average time lost for calf strains in the NBA this season was 16 days (median 17, minimum = 3 days) – 11:36 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Spurs just saw Luka go down in what will ultimately be a meaningless game. They’ve gotten plenty of time for the starters. Win ties them with WAS for lottery odds. Why is everyone still in? – 11:30 PM

Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon

Jazz C Rudy Gobert missed three weeks this season with a mild calf strain. That’s not to say that Luka Doncic will need that much time — and Gobert likely would have returned soon had it been the playoffs — but it’s an example of the recovery timetable from a similar injury. – 11:29 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

Luka Doncic leaves Mavericks’ regular-season finale with left calf strain dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 11:27 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

#NBA column: Do you think James Harden, Joel Embiid and the #Sixers are poised to go on a deep playoff run? https://t.co/IAqeyTIxJD #76ers pic.twitter.com/BzaTLdKK65 – 11:25 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Re Luka, a strained calf still puts him in danger of missing time in playoffs. Rare that a calf or hamstring that causes that type of limp resolves in less than a week. – 11:24 PM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

Luka Doncic leaves Mavericks’ regular-season finale with apparent left leg injury dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 11:23 PM

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

Scoreobard watching:

GSW is up 20 so they are likely to be the 3rd seed.

UTA is up 16 points so DEN is likely to be the 6th seed.

DAL is up 13 points, but Luka now has a calf strain.

DEN’s best case scenario is now GSW blowing this lead & DAL holding on. – 11:23 PM

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

There’s initial optimism that Dallas star Luka Doncic hasn’t suffered a significant injury, source tells ESPN. Team is calling it a strained left calf. – 11:22 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Trying to figure out why Luka was even playing tonight pic.twitter.com/d3QxT2Gq7Y – 11:22 PM

Dwain Price @DwainPrice

Luka strained his left calf and will not return to tonight’s game. – 11:22 PM

JD Shaw @JShawNBA

Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic suffered a left calf strain against the Spurs tonight, per the team. The playoffs are less than one week away. – 11:21 PM

Mark Followill @MFollowill

Luka has a left calf strain that he suffered late in the 3Q. He will be out for the remainder of the game. – 11:21 PM

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears

Mavs say Luka Dončić (left calf strain) will not return to tonight’s game against the San Antonio Spurs. – 11:20 PM

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

Mavericks say Luka Doncic has a left calf strain and will miss remainder of Spurs game tonight. – 11:20 PM

Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs

Left calf strain for Doncic. Will not return – 11:20 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

Per Mavs: Luka Dončić (left calf strain) will not return to tonight’s game against the San Antonio Spurs. – 11:20 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

C’mon man. Luka has to be ok. Not in Game 82. – 11:16 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Luka looked to be holding his knee after this play. Couldn’t get a look at what might have happened to him. pic.twitter.com/LjD1v2FapD – 11:16 PM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

With 2:24 to go in the third quarter and Dallas leading San Antonio comfortably in the teams’ season finale, Luka Doncic has hobbled off the floor with an apparently left leg injury. – 11:14 PM

Dwain Price @DwainPrice

Luka limps to the locker room after rubbing his left calf. – 11:13 PM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

Luka Doncic is grabbing at his calf, limping on his way directly from the court to the locker room. – 11:13 PM

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

Luka Doncic clutching his left calf after an offensive possession. He’s heading to locker room with director of athletic performance Casey Smith. – 11:12 PM

Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon

Luka Doncic is grabbing his left calf and asked for a timeout. – 11:12 PM

Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs

Mavs-Spurs tied at 59 in a very entertaining 1st half. 21 lead changes & 9 ties. No lead larger than 7 (and no larger than 4 in the last 18 minutes). Doncic w/18-6-4. Vassell w/13 for SA. Mavs trying for 1st ever season sweep of SA. 2nd half soon @theeagledallas – 10:45 PM

Nick DePaula @NickDePaula

Luka debuts his “El Matador” Jordan 11 IE PE pic.twitter.com/GqMrLjA1gb – 10:40 PM

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

Luka not the least bit happy about no foul on the last play of the half. By the way, he can get as many technicals as he wants and he won’t be suspended for any games, playoffs or next season. Of course, he’d get ejected with two of them. BTW, Mavs tied with Spurs at 59. – 10:40 PM

Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN

The Spurs, in a game they would probably be better off not winning, are tied with Dallas at half 59-59. They are probably lucky the NBA rescinded Luka’s 16th technical the other day. He’s got 18 points at intermision. – 10:39 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

Good time to remind folks, if Doncic gets a tech tonight it won’t result in a suspension — either in playoffs or next season. When this question came up late last season, an NBA official told me the 16-tech rule stipulates that the suspension happen in the season it occurred. – 10:13 PM

Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon

Luka Doncic spent most of the break between quarters engaging in a calm discussion with ref James Williams. No T called. pic.twitter.com/bw9h473dXO – 10:09 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

1Q: Spurs by 1

Vassell, Keldon 6 pts each | Powell 8 pts

Jones 5 pts | Luka 7 pts

Spurs are winning paint and mid-range

Mavs are winning FT line – 10:06 PM

Dwain Price @DwainPrice

My goodness Luka! That was deep! – 9:48 PM

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

With his heels on the center-court logo, Luka Doncic drills a 3-pointer as the Mavericks take an early 11-6 lead. – 9:47 PM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

Embiid vs the Raptors since start of the 2019 playoff series: 37% FG, 27% 3P, under 50% shooting in 13 of 16 games.

Against every other team over that span: 51% FG, 37% 3P, 50% shooting or better in 102 of 176 games.

Toronto is 11-7 vs Philly over that stretch. – 9:43 PM

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

As MVP chant subsides, Luka rules up the crowd. pic.twitter.com/WeNZFwWq8K – 9:41 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Luka Garza said he experienced it all his rookie season — being a reserve, playing in the G League, starting in the NBA, playing 40 minutes. He thinks his crash course this season will prepare him well for the summer and where he needs to improve. – 9:36 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons Luka Garza said he benefited from the opportunity in his rookie season: “In year one, I’ve had it all: I’ve been a rotation guy (in the NBA) and I’ve been in the G League.” – 9:35 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons Luka Garza on finishing his rookie season: “It’s insane realizing these last couple of games would be it. I remember Summer League like it was yesterday.” – 9:32 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

#NBA column: Are James Harden, Joel Embiid and the #Sixers ready for a deep playoff run? https://t.co/02MLb0c5UE #76ers pic.twitter.com/3MIRymodey – 9:23 PM

Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen

A standing ovation and MVP chants galore as @Joel Embiid is announced as this season’s NBA scoring champion. pic.twitter.com/dre2Mutsi0 – 9:08 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Embiid winning the scoring title was just put on the video board. Leading the cheers? Allen Iverson, who is sitting courtside. – 9:08 PM

Justin Grasso @JGrasso_

The crowd giving love to the #NBA scoring champ Joel Embiid #Sixers pic.twitter.com/jtCiBrmDEg – 9:08 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Does any fanbase love its star player like Philly does? Probably Steph, and probably Giannis, but Embiid is up there. – 9:08 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Sixers Joel Embiid is acknowledged during a timeout for winning the scoring title, and Philly fans erupt in “M-V-P!” chants. – 9:07 PM

Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs

Mavs starters: Bullock, DFS, Powell, Brunson, Doncic

SA starters: Vassell, Johnson, Poeltl, Primo, Murray

8:40 tip @theeagledallas – 9:05 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

A Raps-Sixers wrinkle: The Raptors never had all their guys vs. Philly this year. Will Nurse continue to start FVV, GTJ, SB, PS + OG with Embiid matchup — he’s gone with those starters every time all 5 have been available — or use Precious/Khem to soak up early MINS/fouls. – 8:51 PM

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

Jason Kidd was informed that players get a maximum of seven technical fouls in the playoffs before they earn a suspension. Regarding Luka, Kidd said: “You get seven? I’m telling him six.” – 8:41 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Saben Lee, Braxton Key and Luka Garza are starting the second half. Looks like Killian Hayes, Saddiq Bey and Isaiah Stewart are done tonight – 8:21 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

HALFTIME: 76ers 62, Pistons 60. Casey brought back starters to end the first half and the 15-point gap immediately closed. Curious if we’ll see them to start the second half.

Isaiah Stewart: 10 points, 6 rebounds

Isaiah Livers: 9 points

Killian Hayes: 8 points

Luka Garza: 7p – 8:07 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

Jason Kidd was under the impression that players get 6 technicals in the playoffs before getting a suspension, but when told the number actually is 7, Kidd says: “I’m going to tell Luka he only gets 6.” – 7:58 PM

Dwain Price @DwainPrice

A player in the playoffs is suspended for one game after receiving his 7th technical foul. Jason Kidd said he’s going to tell Luka Doncic that he gets 6 technical fouls before he’s suspended. – 7:56 PM

John Karalis @John_Karalis

Checking in on the Sixers… they’re up 13 in Detroit in the 2nd quarter without Embiid or Harden. – 7:41 PM

Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA

After averaging 30.6 points per game, Joel Embiid becomes the first international player to win the NBA scoring title (and the first center since Shaquille O’Neal in 1999-2000): basketballnews.com/stories/joel-e… – 5:25 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

#Sixers coach Doc Rivers: ‘We still want to get to three (in the East).’ Doesn’t want to risk injury with Embiid and Harden. – 5:20 PM

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

Joel Embiid (right knee soreness), James Harden (left hamstring, injury recovery) and Paul Millsap (non-Covid illness) are all out for tonight’s game, Sixers say – 5:14 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

The Sixers say James Harden and Joel Embiid will not play tonight against Detroit.

If Philadelphia loses, it is locked into the four seed, and will face Toronto in round one. – 5:13 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

Embiid isn’t playing tonight. This means that Luka Doncic can win the scoring title … by scoring 167 points for Dallas against San Antonio later tonight.

I say he goes for it. – 5:13 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Joel Embiid, James Harden, and Paul Millsap are all out today. Embiid has right knee soreness, Harden is recovering from his left hamstring injury, and Millsap has a non-COVID illness. #Sixers – 5:11 PM

Austin Krell @NBAKrell

Joel Embiid, James Harden, and Paul Millsap are out tonight. – 5:11 PM

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

76ers stars Joel Embiid (knee) and James Harden (injury recovery) will sit second game of back-to-back tonight vs. Pistons. Embiid clinched the 2021-22 scoring title today. – 5:11 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

#Sixers’ Joel Embiid (right knee soreness), James Harden (left hamstring, injury recovery) and Paul Millsap (non-Covid illness) are all out for tonight’s game. – 5:11 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

#Sixers are resting Embiid and Harden tonight. – 5:11 PM

Justin Grasso @JGrasso_

Joel Embiid and James Harden are out tonight #Sixers – 5:11 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

I got got. I got into an argument with an Embiid stan account. It’s time to go outside. Sigh. – 4:50 PM

Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet

Joel Embiid becomes the first international player to win the NBA scoring title

eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/13… – 4:13 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Joel Embiid officially becomes first center since Shaq to win scoring title nba.nbcsports.com/2022/04/10/joe… – 4:01 PM

More on this storyline

Mikal Bridges, in an exclusive interview with Yahoo Sports, wants voters to dig deeper. “I would never discredit anybody, and obviously bigs have been winning that award for a while and they do a hell of a job, but the amount of times a big has won over a guard is just crazy,” Bridges told Yahoo Sports. “I think people take it for granted how tough it is to guard the top perimeter players in this league and not be able to really touch them because they’re going to get the foul call. I feel like as a defender on the perimeter, you just get disrespected. I’m not even talking about me personally, but I don’t understand how guards in general don’t win it. These guards are shooting off ball screens, they get isos with the offense spaced out and a lot of shooters on the court. You’ve got to guard these matchups one-on-one, and I think we just get taken for granted.” -via Yahoo! Sports / April 8, 2022

Golden State Warriors defensive star Draymond Green said Bridges would be his choice for DPOY. “That was so dope to hear that from Draymond,” Bridges said of Green. “Obviously with everything he does on the court, he understands how tough it is to guard a dude on ball. I just wish the voters would actually watch the games. But I can only control what I can control.” -via Yahoo! Sports / April 8, 2022

It’s been 26 years since a guard was awarded the hardware. Hall of Famer Gary Payton was the last guard to receive it in 1996. “I’m telling you, again, I’ll never discredit none of the bigs, but they don’t have the matchups we have to face,” Bridges told Yahoo Sports. “There are not as many talented bigs in the league as there are talented wing players and guards. Guarding one through four is tough. If you want to do the math, look up how many skilled players are one through four, and then how many skilled players are at the five. Obviously, you have a lot of talented fives, but out of all 30 teams, not every big on the team is very skilled. That’s just how I look at it. -via Yahoo! Sports / April 8, 2022