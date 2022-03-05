Luka Doncic expected to miss just one game

Tim MacMahon: Sources say there is “no concern” about Luka Doncic’s sprained toe being a significant issue. He might miss only one game.

Mavs without Luka (left toe sprain) for afternoon game vs Kings. Tipoff at 4p on BSSW. Starting with win over Sacramento on Dec. 31, Mavs have won 22 of their last 29. 2nd best record in league in that time. – 4:37 PM

Over the last 3 weeks, Luka Doncic has led the Mavs to a 6-2 record, with wins over the Heat and Warriors (twice).

Over that span, his usage rate is 42.8% and he’s averaging 36.1 points, 10.6 rebounds and 6.9 assists on a 59.4 True Shooting percentage. 😳 basketballnews.com/stories/will-l… – 4:29 PM

Sources say there is “no concern” about Luka Doncic’s sprained toe being a significant issue. He might miss only one game. – 3:38 PM

Luka Doncic is out today against the Kings. – 3:33 PM

Luka won’t play today against the Kings with a left toe sprain. – 3:30 PM

Per Jason Kidd, Luka (toe) is out tonight. Spence Dinwiddie will start. Luka hopefully back on Monday. – 3:28 PM

Per JKidd: Dinwiddie starts in place of Luka – 3:23 PM

Per JKidd: Luka is out today vs SAC.4:10 tip @theeagledallas – 3:21 PM

Luka Dončić (left toe sprain), Sterling Brown (illness) and Trey Burke (left shoulder) are all still questionable for today’s game against the Kings.

Marquese Chriss (knee), Tim Hardaway Jr. (foot), Maxi Kleber (ankle soreness) and Theo Pinson (finger fracture) are all out. – 1:44 PM

Kings gameday live: Luka Doncic on Mavericks’ injury report after scoring 41 vs. Warriors sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 10:22 AM

💭 How Trae and DeMar elevate their teams

💭 Luka and Giannis’s improvements this season

💭 Is there a lack of “heliocentric” players in the league?

#TheAnswer with @ChrisRyan77 and @Seerat Sohi: open.spotify.com/episode/4yxtbz… – 7:44 PM

International NBA players are dominating, including Giannis Antetokounmpo, Joel Embiid, Nikola Jokic and Luka Doncic.

What are these players doing that’s different from their American peers? How much easier is it for foreign players to get discovered now? basketballnews.com/stories/an-ins… – 5:28 PM

Jason Anderson: Mavericks coach Jason Kidd says Luka Doncic (toe) is out vs. the Kings today. -via Twitter @JandersonSacBee / March 5, 2022

Jason Anderson: The Dallas Mavericks are listing Luka Doncic (toe), Sterling Brown (illness) and Trey Burke (shoulder) as questionable for Saturday’s game vs. the Sacramento Kings. Marquese Chriss (knee), Tim Hardaway Jr. (foot), Maxi Kleber (ankle) and Theo Pinson (finger) are out. -via Twitter @JandersonSacBee / March 4, 2022

Callie Caplan: The Mavs just finished their first full-team practice since Dec. 16, the day before their first COVID-19 positives in the still-ongoing outbreak. Even better news: Luka practiced. Jason Kidd: “He did the whole practice, so I’d say he’s going to play tomorrow” vs. Memphis. -via Twitter @CallieCaplan / January 22, 2022