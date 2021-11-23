Luka Doncic will do everything possible to play against Clippers

Dwain Price: Luka just said he’s “questionable” for tonight’s game against the Clippers. He said he will work out prior to the game and see how he feels. He has missed the last 3 games with sprains in his left knee and left ankle.

Source: Twitter @DwainPrice

Mark Followill @MFollowill

Luka today after shootaround in LA about his left knee/ankle sprains “It’s all right. It’s still painful. We’ll see how I feel before the game. We’ll do everything possible to try to play.” Mavs and Clippers tonight at 9:30 CST on BSSW. – 3:03 PM

Ramona Shelburne @ramonashelburne

Luka Doncic went through shootaround this morning and said he’ll “do everything to try to play” tonight against Clippers. He’s missed the past 3 games with knew&ankle sprains. Yesterday at practice he bumped knees with a video coordinator but said that’s not affecting him. – 2:53 PM

Dwain Price @DwainPrice

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

Luka with 5 straight corner 3s at the end of Mavs shootaround.

Perhaps knee pain is the answer to ending shooting slumps ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ pic.twitter.com/zac3gEbE3s – 2:16 PM

Dwain Price @DwainPrice

Luka is getting buckets again at this morning’s shootaround in LA. Check my Twitter in a few, because he’s going to talk to the media shortly and tell us whether he’s playing tonight against the Clippers. @Dallas Mavericks pic.twitter.com/rMOdrhHjus – 2:14 PM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

Stay tuned for a Luka update soon 🚨

He’s going to talk to media after Mavs’ shootaround, which is happening right now.

Luka doesn’t usually do interviews in non-postgame settings, so I’ll have a rare Tuesday morning update here soon. pic.twitter.com/RuzGEx7S8m – 1:52 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Mavs center Kristaps Porzingis talked to me about a number of topics: the latest on his health, why he enjoys playing for Jason Kidd, his chemistry with Luka Doncic & more. Insight from Mark Cuban as well on.nba.com/32sbgiG – 12:08 PM

Dwain Price @DwainPrice

Jason Kidd said Luka Doncic went through the entire practice today and “he looked great.” Doncic is questionable for tomorrow’s game against the Clippers and has missed the last 3 games with sprains in his left knee and left ankle. @Dallas Mavericks – 5:55 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

From @Callie Caplan, who is with the Mavs in LA: Luka Doncic appears to re-aggravate knee injury at Mavs’ practice, again questionable vs. Clippers dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 5:45 PM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

Luka Doncic appears to re-aggravate knee injury at Mavs’ practice, again questionable vs. Clippers dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 5:44 PM

Dwain Price @DwainPrice

Luka and the #Mavs are engaged in a spirited practice today in Los Angeles. @Dallas Mavericks pic.twitter.com/SQJ4e0Ookw – 5:02 PM

Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs

Per Mavs PR ahead of tomorrow at LAC: Luka is questionable, but listed among the probable starters. Kleber is probable. Ntilikina is out with a calf strain suffered in 2nd qtr yesterday. 9:40 tip @theeagledallas – 5:01 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Mavs listing Luka Doncic as questionable for tomorrows game vs Clippers – 4:47 PM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

The Mavericks list Luka Doncic (left knee and ankle sprains) as questionable for Tuesday’s road trip finale against the Los Angeles Clippers. Frank Ntilikina (right calf strain) is out.

More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 4:46 PM

Dwain Price @DwainPrice

Luka with the lob to Boban for the hoop at today’s practice in Los Angeles. @Dallas Mavericks pic.twitter.com/35oirTIC8c – 4:33 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Luka Doncic participating in the Mavs’ scrimmage toward the end of practice – 4:30 PM

Callie Caplan: The update on Luka is, well, not a huge update. He said he’s still questionable and will test his knee and ankle pre-game, but “I will do everything possible to play.” Said the knee pain is still there, but when he bumped knees with a teammate yesterday, it didn’t make it worse. -via Twitter @CallieCaplan / November 23, 2021

During the Mavericks’ practice Monday afternoon, Luka Doncic appeared to be as close to game ready as he’d been since spraining his left knee and ankle Nov. 15. Until he shouted in pain. Doncic, who’d been practicing in a 5-on-5 scrimmage during the portion of the workout open to reporters, came off the Terasaki Budokan court abruptly and sat on the bleachers, grabbing at his left knee. -via Dallas Morning News / November 22, 2021

Director of player health and performance Casey Smith and close friend and teammate Boban Marjanovic were two of the people who walked over to check on him. Soon after, a trainer wrapped a bag of ice around Doncic’s knee with an ace bandage. -via Dallas Morning News / November 22, 2021