Luka Doncic close to multi-year deal with Jordan Brand, per reports

Luka Doncic is not yet legally able to drink in the United States, but he is reportedly set to become a premier face of one of the biggest shoe brands in the country.

According to ESPN, the 20-year-old Dallas Mavericks star is close to a five-year deal with Jordan Brand. The Athletic first reported Saturday that Doncic was nearing a “lucrative” endorsement contract.

Worthwhile incentives in deal

Monetary figures have not yet been reported, but it is apparently a non-signature deal that comes with some intriguing incentives. ESPN reported that if Doncic wins an MVP or Finals MVP award, he can earn a signature deal.

But Doncic will be able to have input on a few models that are player-exclusive, according to ESPN. Jordan Brand was able to ward off interest from two other name brands — Under Amour and Puma — that were interested in signing Doncic after his Nike deal expired in September.

Doncic is already among the NBA’s elite, following up an electric rookie campaign with a sophomore season that has turned him into a bona fide star. He is averaging 29.3 points, 9.6 rebounds and 8.9 assists in 25 games this season — ranking only behind Giannis Antetokounmpo and James Harden in scoring per game. His patented step back and deep range have led to routine viral highlights that have blown up social media.

Jordan Brand keeps trend going

So, it is no surprise that Jordan Brand pursued him. The brand has leaned toward younger, up-and-coming stars in recent years. It also signed New Orleans Pelicans rookie Zion Williamson to a five-year, $75 million deal earlier this year, along with the Boston Celtics’ Jayson Tatum and Washington Wizards’ Rui Hachimura.

Just signing Williamson and Doncic — two superstars younger than 20 years of age — in the last few months is a tremendous feat for Jordan Brand.

