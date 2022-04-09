Luka Doncic avoids automatic suspension

Tim MacMahon: Luka Doncic’s 16th technical foul has been rescinded, according to the league office. He will play tomorrow vs. Spurs.
Source: Twitter @espn_macmahon

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Per Mavs PR: Luka Doncic’s technical from last night has been rescinded. He will be available to play vs SA tomorrow night. 8:40 tip @theeagledallas6:24 PM

Mark Followill @MFollowill
Luka’s technical foul from last night has been rescinded and he will be available for the season finale vs San Antonio tomorrow night – 6:24 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad
NBA says it has rescinded Luka Doncic’s technical foul from last night, so he will not be suspended from Sunday’s regular-season finale against San Antonio. – 6:22 PM

Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Luka Doncic’s 16th technical foul has been rescinded, according to the league office. He will play tomorrow vs. Spurs. – 6:21 PM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The NBA has rescinded Luka Doncic’s 16th technical foul from Friday night. – 6:20 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Luka Doncic’s 16th technical of the season last night has been rescinded by the NBA. – 6:20 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Watch Luka Doncic pick up 16th technical, likely suspended for Sunday nba.nbcsports.com/2022/04/09/wat…12:02 PM

JD Shaw @JShawNBA
NBA’s best from April 8:
– L. Doncic: 39 pts, 11 reb, +41
– K. Durant: 36 pts, 5 reb, 5 ast
– K. Porter Jr: 35 pts, 10 reb, 2 stl
– O. Toppin: 35 pts, 4 reb, +18
– Giannis: 30 pts, 13 reb, 8 ast
– P. Siakam: 29 pts, 12 reb, 7 ast
– C. Paul: 16 pts, 16 ast, 2 stl – 10:41 AM

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Luka Doncic in just 30 minutes played last night:
✅ 39 PTS
✅ 11 REB
✅ 7 AST
It’s the second time Doncic has recorded at least 35p/10r/5a in a game with 30 or fewer minutes played.
He’s the only player since the ABA-NBA merger to record multiple such games. pic.twitter.com/2CtcKQqmdp10:11 AM

Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
MVP of the Night: Luka Doncic
#NBAsFinest pic.twitter.com/QnNv5JA5sT4:28 AM

Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Mavericks’ Luka Doncic gets 16th technical foul of season, faces 1-game ban
sportando.basketball/en/mavericks-l…4:19 AM

Brad Townsend @townbrad
Mavs clinch homecourt, lose Luka Doncic as he collects 16th technical foul dallasnews.com/sports/maveric…12:22 AM

CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Luka Doncic suspended for Mavericks’ final regular-season game after picking up 16th technical foul
cbssports.com/nba/news/luka-…12:11 AM

Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Mavericks react to Luka’s 16th technical foul and the Los Angeles Lakers’ lost season.
mavs.com/mav-blazer-not…11:40 PM

Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Pool report with ref Tony Brothers regarding Luka Doncic’s 16th technical foul of the season: pic.twitter.com/9Bm7qzUk5Z11:36 PM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Catching up after night off to see in that in the last week, Tony Brothers has now:
— Double-tech ejected Jason Kidd vs. Wizards for asking about possession
— Hit Luka Doncic for suspension-triggering Tech No. 16 (in a game Luka def didn’t need to gripe) dallasnews.com/sports/maveric…11:34 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad
Doncic on the tech: pic.twitter.com/uBpKmo5IUx11:26 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad
Finney-Smith on Tony Brothers’ tech on Doncic. “Tony don’t play… Tony’s from Virginia. He don’t play.” – 11:23 PM

Mark Followill @MFollowill
Mavs for just the 5th time in team history win a game by 50+ pts. It was 50 on the button tonight with a 128-78 win over the Portland Trail Blazers. Luka with 39 pts to lead Dallas – 11:03 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad
Kidd says he didn’t speak to Tony Brothers directly about Doncic’s technical, but was told that Brothers noted that Doncic went out of his way to complain.
“We’ll see. Most likely it won’t be overturned and we’ll move forward,” Kidd said. – 11:01 PM

StatMuse @statmuse
Luka in 3 quarters:
39 PTS
11 REB
7 AST
7 3PT
+41 +/- pic.twitter.com/DmagJyhNtd10:49 PM

Mark Followill @MFollowill
Luka with the 3rd highest scoring quarter in Mavs history with 25 tonight in the 3rd vs Portland. Dirk with 29 vs Utah in 2009 and Luka with 28 earlier this season in the 1Q vs the Clippers on Feb 10 – 10:32 PM

Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Safe to assume that Luka Doncic’s night is over after he goes for 39-11-7 in three quarter and Mavs lead Tank Blazers by 38. Whether that’s it for Doncic’s regular season depends on the league review of his technical foul. – 10:20 PM

Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Luka will finish the third quarter with 39 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists. Can’t see any reason for him to play in the fourth with the Mavericks up 107-69. His regular season might be done, pending whether that technical foul gets reviewed/rescinded. – 10:18 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad
25 third-quarter points for Doncic. Going out with a bang. A big one. – 10:17 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad
22 third-quarter points for Doncic. Certainly his last quarter of the night. And maybe the regular season. – 10:16 PM

Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Luka Doncic has a 22-point third-quarter going with 1:12 still to go. Mavericks rolling 101-67. – 10:15 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad
Typically the appeal process for a technical foul can take two or three days, but I’m told the league can and certainly should expedite Doncic’s appeal, which he and the Mavericks certainly will file. – 10:12 PM

Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
An expected blowout as Mavs lead Blazers 68-44 at the half. Powell w/ 16 on 7-7 shooting. But the big story is the tech called on Luka by Tony Brothers protesting a non foul call at end of 1st ( he WAS fouled). The 16th of season and thus will be suspended on Sun vs SA – 9:50 PM

Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
ESPN story on Luka Doncic’s suspension-triggering technical foul (will be updated after postgame pool report with ref Tony Brothers): espn.com/nba/story/_/id…9:48 PM

John Hollinger @johnhollinger
In 20-20 hindsight Dallas should have rested Luka today and kept him off site so he couldn’t get T’d. No way they were losing to this Blazer roster. – 9:39 PM

Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Reggie Bulock just set a great screen that freed up Dwight Powell to catch a perfect, 30-foot lob pass from Luka for a reverse jam. Mavericks are up 64-40 with 1:29 to go in the half. Home-court advantage in the first round is just about locked up. – 9:34 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad
Luka Doncic whistled for 16th technical foul; faces suspension from Sunday’s finale against Spurs dallasnews.com/sports/maveric…9:34 PM

David Locke @DLocke09
Luka Doncic got his 16th tech tonight and will be suspended for the final game of the season v. Spurs if they don’t rescind it. This could have massive impact on the Utah Jazz playoff opponent. – 9:29 PM

Mark Followill @MFollowill
Technical foul on Luka between the 1st and 2nd quarter. His 16th of the year and he will be suspended on Sunday for the reg season finale vs San Antonio. – 9:19 PM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Tony Brothers just gave Luka Doncic his 16th technical foul of the season and he will now be suspended for the regular season finale unless the NBA rescinds it. Dallas is currently 1 GB of Golden State. – 9:12 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold
Doncic missing Dallas’ finale versus San Antonio conceivably helps Portland get the New Orleans pick, so thanks Luka, I guess. – 9:11 PM

Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Luka just got a technical foul. He now has 16 for the season, and will draw an automatic one-game suspension. That means he’s ineligible to play Sunday against San Antonio. Unless the tech is rescinded by the NBA. – 9:10 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad
Doncic is exasperated. Says he didn’t do anything to deserve the tech. I’m sure he’s going to contest the technical foul, but there’s just 48 hours before Sunday’s game and tomorrow is a Saturday. Could the NBA work that quickly to hear his side of the story? – 9:09 PM

Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Barring the league rescinding it, that technical foul for Luka at the end of the first quarter will ensure he gets some extra rest. It’s his 16th of the season and will mean he’s suspended for Game 82 on Sunday. – 9:08 PM

Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Luka Doncic just got T’d up between quarters. That’s officially 16 for the season, meaning he will be suspended for Sunday’s season finale. He was upset that he got undercut on a buzzer-beating heave. Tony Brothers gave him the T. – 9:08 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad
Uh-oh. Technical foul on Doncic. That’s his 16th, meaning that, if the tech holds up, he will be suspended from the Mavs’ season finale on Sunday against San Antonio. – 9:07 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad
Per @Dallas Mavericks PR this is Doncic’s first career quarter with at least 10 points, 8 rebounds and 3 assists.
And he actually has 13 points, 8 rebounds and 4 assists. – 9:04 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad
With a smile, Doncic scolding/kidding Finney-Smith about not taking the layup. – 8:46 PM

Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs starters: Bullock, DFS, Powell, Brunson, Doncic
POR starters: Elleby, Brown, Eubanks, Johnson, Dunn
7:40 tip @theeagledallas8:06 PM

