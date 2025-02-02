Luka Doncic-Anthony Davis trade grades: Who won deal between Lakers and Mavericks?

The Dallas Mavericks wanted defense.

The Los Angeles Lakers sought offensive help on the perimeter.

Instead of making a deal around the margins with minimal impact, the two teams orchestrated a blockbuster trade that sends forward-center and 10-time All-Star Anthony Davis to the Mavericks and five-time All-NBA guard Luka Doncic to the Lakers in a three-team deal involving the Utah Jazz.

The Lakers will also receive Maxi Kleber and Markieff Morris from Dallas, which will also get Max Christie and a first-round pick from the Lakers. The Jazz will acquire Jalen Hood-Schifino and a 2025 second-round pick from the Lakers and a 2025 second-round pick from the Mavericks.

The stunning deal comes ahead of Thursday’s trade deadline as the Lakers and Mavericks try to bolster their roster for a deep playoff run. The Mavericks lost to the Boston Celtics in last season’s Finals, and the Lakers lost in the first round to Denver after losing to Denver in the 2023 Western Conference finals.

The magnitude of the trade – both are on a Hall of Fame trajectory, both are All-NBA players and Doncic could end up a multi-time MVP – skew the optics of the deal in the moment.

LeBron James and Luka Doncic are set to team up on the Los Angeles Lakers.

Grading the Lakers-Mavericks trade:

Mavericks trade grade: B-

Let’s start with this: trading a 25-year-old star, not yet in his prime, who is already a five-time All-NBA selection and led the franchise to the Finals in 2023-24 is bold and risky. The Mavs parted ways with one of the NBA’s most gifted offensive players who finished third in MVP voting last season and is close to being a 30-point per game triple-double player.

There’s a lot riding on this trade for the Mavs. Comments from GM Nico Harrison about defense winning championships suggested the Mavericks didn't think they could win a title with Doncic’s defense. Is Doncic’s defense that bad? Was it worth giving up his offense? Or was there another compelling reason to trade Doncic now? Was it his possible free agency in the summer of 2026 and the idea of losing him without getting much in return?

The Mavericks certainly got a star in return. Davis, who is out for about another week with an abdominal strain, is one of the game’s best two-way big men who can score, rebound, block shots, protect the paint and defend on the perimeter.

Does this move elevate the 26-23 Mavs from eighth place in the Western Conference to title contender? It certainly makes them better defensively and gives them a premier low-post scoring option, and Christie developed into a starter with an improving 3-point game.

Lakers trade grade: A-

The Lakers traded LeBron James’ close friend without James knowing until news of the deal broke. James is no stranger to the business of basketball so whatever sting he feels will disappear with time.

Doncic’s physical conditioning will be scrutinized even more, as will Doncic’s commitment to defense. The Lakers are No. 21 defensively and just got worse with Davis’ departure.

Doncic, who has been out since Christmas with a calf injury and is expected to return this month, gives the Lakers help at the guard position they’ve sought. His offensive skillset is phenomenal, and James and Doncic will create offensive fireworks.

Will that offensive production be enough to compensate for defensive shortcomings, especially in the playoffs? The Lakers are 28-19 and in fifth place in the West, just a half-game behind the Denver Nuggets. They are a hot streak away from challenging Houston and Memphis for second and third place.

Certainly, this was a move made for the present but also the future. The chance to acquire a player of Doncic’s caliber doesn’t come along often. James won’t be around forever. The Lakers are now expecting to have one of the league’s best players for the next decade.

Jazz trade grade: B

The Jazz were mostly innocent bystanders, taking a player and draft picks to help facilitate the surprising portion of the trade. Getting two second-round picks could help facilitate another deal at the trade deadline or in the offseason for the Jazz.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Luka Doncic Anthony Davis trade grades: Analyzing Lakers-Mavs deal