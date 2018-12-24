Luka Doncic amazes yet again with jaw-dropping, three-point buzzer beater

Just when it seems like Dallas Mavericks rookie sensation Luka Doncic can’t surprise us, he pulls a new trick out of the bag.

With 0.6 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game against the Portland Trail Blazers, Doncic hit an off-balance, high-arcing three, falling out of bounds for perhaps his most impressive moment of the young season.

It was a combination of seemingly everything that has made Doncic special this season: incredibly clutch play, impeccable body control, and extremely low odds.

What makes the play all the more impressive is that, by rule, a player needs 0.3 seconds to complete a catch-and-shoot. For Luka Doncic, 0.6 seconds might as well be an eternity.

Mavericks rookie Luka Doncic celebrates after hitting a game-tying three at the end of regulation. (Photo by Cameron Browne/NBAE via Getty Images)

Doncic has led a comeback by going on an 11-0 run. He’s unleashed ridiculous passes between defenders’ legs. He’s even been listed among the NBA’s best players by LeBron James. But this one takes the cake.

Although the Mavericks ended up dropping the game by three points and he missed four triples in overtime, Doncic put up yet another outstanding game. Doncic’s 23 points and 11 rebounds gave him his fourth double-double of the season, three of which have come in the team’s last seven games.

Doncic leads all rookies with in scoring (19.0) and three-point makes (2.2) while being second in assists (4.9) and third in rebounding (6.6) and steals (1.1). The man is a walking highlight reel, and one thing is for sure: he’ll surely find a way to one-up this buzzer beater before long.

