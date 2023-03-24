Luka Dončić fined $35,000 by the NBA for a gesture made in a loss against the Warriors

Luka Dončić was fined $35,000 by the NBA due to a gesture he made in the Dallas Mavericks’ 127-125 loss against the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday.

The gesture came after a controversial play that caused the Mavs to file a formal protest with the NBA.

Dončić had been upset throughout the game by what he deemed as missed calls on some of his drives to the basket.

With 1.7 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, Dončić made a gesture toward the referees the NBA deemed inappropriate and unprofessional.

The gesture can be seen below.