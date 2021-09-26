Luisa Spagnoli RTW Spring 2022

The look: Nicoletta Spagnoli, who helms the family company and designs the collection, looked to the American West and South America’s pampas for a cowgirl chic collection that was dripping with suede fringe, linen, lace and denim.

Key piece: Spagnoli did a great job, sending out easy silhouettes, including breezy black or white broderie anglaise dresses; wide-legged jeans in white or faded blue denim, and cowboy shirts buttoned low to reveal lots of suntanned cleavage. Eveningwear was bright or sparkly, as in a long, twinkling olive tulle skirt or a hot pink gown with a crisscross back.

Takeaway: Although there wasn’t too much newness here — it felt very Ralph Lauren — the show was polished, and there was a lot on offer.

