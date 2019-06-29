After disqualification at Kentucky Derby, jockey Luis Saez blocked another horse Friday

Luis Saez found himself in even more trouble on the racetrack on Friday.

Saez — who was disqualified from the Kentucky Derby in May after blocking the lane of another horse, which took away his win after a lengthy review — was disqualified again on Friday at Belmont Park in New York after making a similar move in the final stretch.

According to the Louisville Courier Journal, Saez was riding Anne Dupree in the seventh race of the day. When he made a move through the final turn and across the finish line first in the six-horse field, he cut off Enlisting and jockey Javier Castellano — who was inside on the rail.

Castellano, per the report, led Enlisting inside of Saez over the finish line, coming in second. A steward’s inquiry determined that Saez and Anne Dupree did in fact block Enlisting, which disqualified Saez from the race. Enlisting and Castellano were awarded the win, while Saez was dropped to third place.

Saez and Maximum Security crossed the finish line first at the Kentucky Derby in May, however were disqualified after a lengthy review determined that the horse stepped out from his line near the rail and veered in front of War of Will, blocking his path. Saez was disqualified and Country House was named the winner, marking the first time in Kentucky Derby history that the winner of the race did not finish first.

Maximum Security’s owners, Gary and Mary West, have since filed a lawsuit after repeatedly contesting the results of the race. Saez’s actions on Friday, while unrelated, certainly won’t help that cause any.

“We remain convinced that our horse, Maximum Security, was the best horse in the 145th Kentucky Derby and that his decisive win on Saturday, May 4, is clearly and convincingly supported by the actual video of the race,” the Wests said in a statement days after the race. “Those same videos underscore why Maximum Security never should have been disqualified.”

Luis Saez was disqualified again on Friday at Belmont Park for blocking the path of another horse, just like he did at the Kentucky Derby in May. (AP/Kiichiro Sato)

