Luis Rubiales news LIVE: Spanish FA holds emergency meeting as president banned from contacting Hermoso

The Spanish Football Federation (Rfef) is set to hold an ‘extraordinary and urgent’ meeting today after president Luis Rubiales was suspended by Fifa for kissing Women’s World Cup winner, Jenni Hermoso, on the lips in an act the footballer says she did not consent to.

Rubiales sparked controversy with his actions towards Hermoso after Spain won the World Cup last week. The 46-year-old has repeatedly refused to take responsibility for his actions blaming a “false feminism” witchhunt for the criticism levelled at him and vowed he would fight to clear his name in court if necessary.

Fifa have banned Rubiales from all football-related activity for 90 days over his conduct and have launched an investigation into his behaviour. The Spanish FA president is also not allowed to contact Spanish midfielder Hermoso or those close to her after she released a statement condemning the Rfef’s pressuing actions since the incident occured.

Following his refusal to resign, the Spanish women’s national team signed a letter stating their intent not to play for the country until Rubiales is removed from his role and the coaching staff - excepting manager Jorge Vilda - have all walked out.

The Spanish FA are holding an emergency meeting about president Luis Rubiales this afternoon

Rubiales sparked controversy after kissing Spanish midfielder Jenni Hermoso on the lips at the Women’s World Cup

The 46-year-old has refused to step down from his post despite calls to do so

Spain’s women’s national team have refused to play until he is removed

Fifa have suspended Rubiales and the Spanish government have initiated legal proceedings against him

Luis Rubiales’ mother goes on hunger strike after locking herself inside a church

Spanish soccer president faced general assembly amid reports he will resign

In what is perhaps the most bizarre moment of this controversy so far the president of the Spanish soccer federation faced an emergency meeting of its general assembly on Friday amid media reports that he will hand in his resignation.

The media were prepared for the matter to come to a conclusion on Friday morning as Luis Rubiales was expected to stand before representatives of Spain’s regional federations, clubs, players, coaches and referees in Madrid at noon local time to say he was stepping down.

The federation has refused to comment on repeated requests from The Associated Press for confirmation of Rubiales’ decision to go that was reported late on Thursday.

Now we know why, what followed was a mindblowing speech from Rubiales in what he refused to resign five times in a row to applause from the watching audience...

Fifa has opened disciplinary proceedings against Spanish FA president Luis Rubiales in relation to his conduct at the World Cup final in Sydney on Sunday.

Rubiales has faced heavy criticism after he grabbed his crotch in celebration of Spain’s victory over England, while stood metres away from Spain’s Queen Letizia and her teenage daughter Sofia in the stadium VIP area.

Rubiales then kissed Spain midfielder Jenni Hermoso on the lips during the trophy celebration.

Fifa said in a statement issued on Thursday afternoon: “The Fifa disciplinary committee informed Luis Rubiales, president of the Spanish Football Association, today that it is opening disciplinary proceedings against him based on the events that occurred during the final of the Fifa Women’s World Cup on August 20, 2023.”

The latest development in this story concerns Luis Rubiales’ mother who has reportedly locked herself in a church and is going on a hunger strike in order to stop the ‘inhumane’ treatment of her son according to the Daily Mail.

Angeles Bejar has demanded an end to the ‘inhumane witch-hunt’ on Rubiales after he kissed Spanish midfielder Jenni Hermoso on the lips following their Women’s World Cup triumph.

Bejar has locked herself in the Divina Pastora church and started an ‘indefinite, day and night’ hunger strike until ‘justice is served.’

As reported by Marca, Luis Rubiales’ cousin Vanesa Ruiz Bejar, spoke on behalf of the family, saying: “My name is Vanesa Ruiz Bejar and I’m Luis Rubiales’ cousin. There’s a campaign of harassment occurring that is very unfair. Luis’ mum who is a very religious person has sought refuge in God and started a hunger strike.

“She doesn’t want to come out of the church. We are all suffering a lot because of what’s happened to Luis which doesn’t seem at all fair to us.

“He’s been condemned already without being tried. It’s not normal. We won’t to be left alone. The facts speak for them, there are videos, there are audio recordings.”

About Angeles Bejar she added: “She’s an elderly lady whose health is very delicate and she’s suffering a lot. She’s crying all time and is not able to sleep and is not eating.

“The person that spends five minutes with Luis knows he’s a really good person with a big heart. He’s a very noble person.”

Bejar also spoke directly to Jenni Hermoso saying: “Jenni, say the truth. Why has she changed her version three times? We have suffered a lot, we have had to leave our homes because of the harassment we’re suffering.

“We won’t to be left alone and see justice done and we want this woman to tell the truth. Jenni, ‘tell the truth!”

Spanish FA president Luis Rubiales is under increasing pressure to resign after new allegations of misogyny were levelled against him last week.

Tamara Ramos, the general director of the Futbolistas ON players union, has alleged that Rubiales made offensive and crude comments to her when the pair worked together at the Spanish footballers’ association.

Ramos claims that Rubiales would say things like “come on, you came here to get on your knees” and would ask her what colour underwear she was wearing, as reported following a recording aired by El Programa del Verano.

Spain’s Jenni Hermoso has called for “exemplary measures” to be taken against Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) President Luis Rubiales following his unsolicited kiss on her lips after the team’s victory in the Women’s World Cup, the FUTPRO union said on Wednesday last week.

The incident - which happened as Rubiales was presenting the players with their gold medals after they beat England 1-0 in the final on Sunday - sparked outrage within and outside Spain and many people, including government ministers, demanded his resignation.

“My union FUTPRO, in coordination with my agency TMJ, are taking care of defending my interests and have taken over as my interlocutors on this matter.” Hermoso said in a joint statement released by the union and her agency.

“We are working to ensure that acts such as those we have seen never go unpunished, that they are sanctioned and that the exemplary measures are adopted to protect women footballers from actions that we believe are unacceptable.”

FUTPRO is expected to meet today Spain’s second deputy leader Yolanda Diaz to ensure the actions of Rubiales are “duly sanctioned”.

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich’s former CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, defended the actions of Luis Rubiales after the Spanish FA president kissed Women’s World Cup winner Jenni Hermoso on the lips following her team’s victory over England.

Rubiales was met with a heap of backlash after grabbing Hermoso’s head and kissing the 33-year-old as she, and her teammates, received their winners’ medals and the World Cup trophy.

Rummenigge believes that the incident was a display of emotion from Rubiales following such an impressive achievement and that it was ‘absolutely okay’ considering the situation he was in.

There were opinions on both sides of the controversy all across the world debating with Luis Rubiales - and Jorge Vilda - had done anything wrong.

Megan Rapinoe of the US Women’s National Team condemned the “deep level misogyny and sexism” found in the Spanish Football Federation after the actions of Rubiales during the Women’s World Cup final:

In the days following the Women’s World Cup final Luis Rubiales was widely criticised for kissing Jenni Hermoso on the lips on the presentation stage and further stories emerged that led to questions about the culture within the Spanish FA itself.

Footage emerged of Spain’s women’s head coach Jorge Vilda - already a controversial figure himself - appearing to touch a female staff member inappropriately during the game.

In the moments following Olga Carmona’s World Cup-winning goal, the Spanish staff celebrated, but Vilda’s arm appeared to move from his colleague’s shoulder to her breast for longer than a brief moment, before returning.

Vilda is a divisive figure in Spain, backed by Rubiales he has been surrounded by controversy. Last year 15 players in the squad sent an email resigning from the national team – with the support of stars Alexia Putellas, Hermoso and Irene Paredes – and had several complaints.

“Even before Luis Rubiales had planted a kiss on Jenni Hermoso’s lips during Spain’s World Cup celebration, other officials in the stadium were so struck by his behaviour that they were sending around videos. One, confidentially sent to The Independent, shows the president of the Spanish football federation appearing to grab his crotch in triumph. The gesture, which goes back to Ancient Rome, is generally taken to mean “I’m the man”.

“It is certainly an aggressively masculine gesture, making it all the more out of place at a women’s football tournament that is defined by its inclusivity. It feeds into one of many growing arguments in Spain, that Rubiales did not know how to comport himself at such an event, raising further questions over his suitability to oversee the federation. That the Queen of Spain and her 16-year-old daughter were close to him has only added to that.

“There is still the sense that Rubiales doesn’t really know what he did wrong in the kiss on Hermoso. If a widely criticised non-apology was not indicative enough, there were his litany of comments before it.”

The Independent’s Miguel Delaney breaks down the ‘huge ego’ at the centre of Spanish football’s latest controversy:

The prime minister of Spain has stepped into the sexism storm surrounding the country’s football federation president Luis Rubiales, calling his actions at the Women’s World Cup final “unacceptable” and demanding a full explanation.

Rubiales has been condemned from Spanish politicians across the board for his behaviour in Sydney on Sunday, where he watched Spain beat England 1-0 to win the tournament. At full-time, Rubiales was caught grabbing his crotch in an aggressive celebration, before he later handled several players on the presentation stage and kissed forward Jenni Hermoso on the lips.

Hermoso said she “did not like that” but Rubiales tried to dismiss the incident as “mutual and spontaneous” before caving to pressure and issuing an apology. Even then, he did not acknowledge the seriousness of his actions, simply saying: “It seems like it has caused a commotion as it seemed to do damage, so I want to apologise for it.”

The Spanish FA chief acknowledged that kissing one of the team’s players on the lips “tarnished the celebration” of the Women’s World Cup victory.

Luis Rubiales, who is also a member of Uefa’s ruling executive committee and a vice-president of European football’s governing body, issued a video statement on Monday after he was pictured kissing footballer Jenni Hermoso on the lips during Sunday’s medal ceremony in Sydney after Spain beat England 1-0 in the final.

“We saw it as something natural, normal and not in bad faith, but there are people who this has hurt and I have to apologise. There’s no other way, is there?” he said in the video shared with Spanish media.

“It should have been a moment of glory, one for the history books, Spain lifting the golden trophy aloft after winning the biggest match in women’s sport. But instead the aftermath of the biggest Women’s World Cup is swirling with debate raging over a kiss, when it should be a triumph for the sport.

“The excuse of “boys will be boys” has seemingly been replaced by “minor show of affection”, as actions which could be considered sexual assault are swept under a carpet. In the post ‘me too’ era you would hope it would not be so easy to diminish such incidents, but that is exactly what the Spanish FA has done.”

The Independent’s Sonia Twigg writes about how Luis Rubiales abused his position of power through kissing Jenni Hermoso:

The day after the Women’s World Cup final, with controversy over the kiss growing ever louder Luis Rubiales issued an apology in a video address, saying:

“There is something I regret, and it was what happened between me and a player, with whom I have a fantastic relationship, just like with the others, where I have certainly made a mistake. I have to admit it,

“In that moment of absolute exultation, without any bad intentions or bad faith, well… that happened. I believe it happened in a very spontaneous way, which I repeat had no bad intentions from either side.

“From that point on, it wasn’t interpreted that way as we carried on as normal, naturally, and again with no ill will between us. But outside of that it seems like it has caused a commotion as it seemed to do damage, so I want to apologise for it, I don’t ask for anything else.”

It was a frustrating statement, with excuses again listed before an apology not for the act itself but only because it “did damage” to his reputation and the reputation of the Spanish FA.

Unsurprisingly, those criticising Rubiales were not convinced by his non-apology.

Moments after Spain won the Women’s World Cup, the man who leads the country’s national soccer federation took some unwanted attention away from the celebrating players.

Criticism from the Spanish government and the soccer world rained down Monday on Luis Rubiales for his inappropriate conduct while reveling in Spain’s 1-0 win over England in Sunday’s final in Sydney, Australia.

By grabbing his crotch in a victory gesture — seemingly oblivious to 16-year-old Princess Infanta Sofía standing nearby — and then kissing Spain player Jenni Hermoso on the lips during the medal and trophy ceremony on the field, Rubiales’s behavior marred the biggest day for women’s soccer.

In the immediate aftermath of the kiss at the Women’s World Cup, Spain’s Equality Minister Irene Montero has one of the first people to come to Jenni Hermoso’s defence and vocally criticised the actions of Luis Rubiales saying:

“We shouldn’t assume that kissing someone without their consent is something that just happens. It’s a form of sexual violence women suffer regularly, and invisibly, that we cannot normalise.”

Pressure then continued to increase on the 46-year-old Rubiales who was filmed clutching his crotch in front of the Spanish Queen and her 16-year-old daughter at the World Cup final.

His role in charge of the country’s game has also come under scrutiny for his handling of a players’ protest which saw several Spain stars boycott the tournament.

Luis Rubiales, the Spanish FA president at the centre of a storm following the Women’s World Cup final, has been caught making an obscene gesture during celebrations at full-time.

Rubiales came under fire in the aftermath of Spain’s 1-0 win over England in Sydney for kissing Spanish player Jenni Hermoso on the lips on the presentation stage.

Asked about the moment, Hermoso intially said: “Eh... yeah, I did not enjoy that.” Later, via quotes put out by the Spanish FA, she described the kiss with the organisation’s president as “mutual and spontaneous”.

Hermoso has since refuted the claims from the Spanish FA saying they made up her quotes about the kiss.

Spain star Jenni Hermoso insisted she “did not enjoy it” after being kissed on the lips by Spanish FA president Luis Rubiales.

The incident occurred as Hermoso made her way to the podium after Spain defeated England in the Women’s World Cup final thanks to Olga Carmona’s strike.

After being given her medal by Fifa president Gianni Infantino, Hermoso was given a hug by Mr Rubiales, who lifted her off her feet.

A brief conversation between the pair followed, before Mr Rubiales grabbed Hermoso around her back and kissed her on the lips.

This is the moment Spanish FA president Luis Rubiales kisses player Jenni Hermoso on the lips after their world cup win over England.

After she is given her medal by Fifa President Gianni Infantino, Mr Rubiales can be seen giving Hermoso a hug and lifting her off her feet.

A brief conversation follows before Mr Rubiales grabs Hermoso around her back and kisses her on the lips. His actions sparked outcry on social and lead to calls that he resign from his post.

The Royal Spanish Football Federation (Rfef) president, Luis Rubiales, has made headlines over the past week for his actions during the medal ceremony at the Women’s World Cup.

Spain won the tournment having beaten England in the final and as 33-year-old midfielder, Jenni Hermoso, went up to receive her medal Rubiales hugged her, grabbed her head and kissed her on the lips in a so-called exuberant celebration.

Hermoso then insisted she “did not enjoy it” after being kissed by Rubiales and controversy followed. Calls from former and current women footballers, parts of the media, and even the Spanish government itself came in to ask the 46-year-old to resign for his position.

At a wild press conference on Friday, Rubiales repeated his claims that the kiss was consensual, blamed a ‘false feminism’ witchhunt for trying to remove him and screamed his refusal to resign in bizarre scenes prompting more forceful measures to be taken against him.

As the heat on the Spanish FA president intensifies, the Rfef have organised an emergency meeting for this afternoon to discuss the next steps in this ongoing saga.