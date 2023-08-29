Luis Rubiales news LIVE: Spanish FA president’s mother’s hunger strike enters second day

Luis Rubiales’ mother has locked herself in a church and is going on a hunger strike in order to end the “inhumane witch-hunt” on her son as the Spanish Football Federation (Rfef) held an emergency meeting on Monday.

Rubiales was suspended by Fifa for kissing Women’s World Cup winner, Jenni Hermoso, on the lips in an act the footballer says she did not consent to. Fifa banned Rubiales from all football-related activity for 90 days over his conduct and have launched an investigation into his behaviour, while Spanish police are now investigating the federation president for alleged sexual assault.

Following his refusal to resign, the Spanish women’s national team signed a letter stating their intent not to play for the country until Rubiales is removed from his role and the coaching staff – excepting manager Jorge Vilda – have all walked out. And in bizarre new developments, the Spanish FA requested that Uefa excludes their national and club teams from all European competitions because of Spanish government intervention in the crisis - a request which Uefa has denied. Now the Rfef have finally asked Rubiales to resign, with the matter seemingly coming to a head on Tuesday.

Follow all the latest updates from the Luis Rubiales crisis:

Luis Rubiales: Latest as Rfef president asked to resign

Luis Rubiales asked to resign by Spanish FA

Luis Rubiales - latest updates

10:03 , Karl Matchett

Just a few days after giving Luis Rubiales their full backing, the Spanish football authorities have made an about-turn.

Leading officials within the Spanish Football Federation asked suspended president Luis Rubiales to resign on Monday for kissing a player on the lips at the Women’s World Cup final.

The heads of the regional bodies that make up the federation (RFEF) made the request in a collective statement.

“After the latest developments and the unacceptable behavior that has caused great damage to the image of Spanish soccer, the presidents request that Luis Rubiales resign immediately as president of the RFEF,” the statement said.

Story continues

The heads also urged interim president Pedro Rocha to immediately withdraw the federation’s request to Uefa on Monday to suspend it from international competitions because of government interference over demands to remove Rubiales.

Full details here:

Spanish FA asks president Luis Rubiales to resign after World Cup kiss

Luis Rubiales - latest updates

09:55 , Karl Matchett

Luis Rubiales and the Spanish football federation (Rfef) remain under intense pressure and scrutiny following the president’s kiss on Jenni Hermoso following the Fifa Women’s World Cup final win.

Follow the Independent’s live blog as we bring you the latest updates regarding his refusal to resign, his mother’s hunger strike, police involvement, Uefa and Fifa statements and more.