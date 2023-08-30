Luis Rubiales news LIVE: Spanish FA president’s mother opens up about ongoing hunger strike

The fallout from Luis Rubiales’ kiss row is finally coming to a head as his mother has explained her hunger strike in order to end the “inhumane witch-hunt” on her son and leading officials within the Spanish Football Federation (Rfef) have asked the suspended president to resign.

Rubiales’ mother locked herself in a church in their hometown of Motril on Monday to conduct the hunger strike, although she broke her cover on Tuesday evening to discuss the situation with the world’s press. Angeles Bejar urged Jenni Hermoso to ‘tell the truth’ about the president’s on-pitch kiss of her following the Women’s World Cup final that has led to accusations of sexual assault.

Her son was suspended by Fifa for kissing Hermoso on the lips in an act the footballer says she did not consent to. Fifa banned Rubiales from all football-related activity for 90 days over his conduct and have launched an investigation into his behaviour, while Spanish police are now investigating the federation president for alleged sexual assault. The heads of the regional bodies that make up the Spanish FA have now also produced a collective statement asking for Rubiales’ resignation.

Following his high-profile refusal to resign at a press conference last Friday, the Spanish women’s national team signed a letter stating their intent not to play for the country until Rubiales is removed from his role and the coaching staff – excepting manager Jorge Vilda – have all walked out. And in bizarre new developments, the Spanish FA requested that Uefa excludes their national and club teams from all European competitions because of Spanish government intervention in the crisis – a request which Uefa has denied.

08:55 , Luke Baker

Leading officials within the Spanish Football Federation asked suspended president Luis Rubiales to resign for kissing a player on the lips at the Women’s World Cup final.

The heads of the regional bodies that make up the federation (Rfef) made the request in a collective statement.

“After the latest developments and the unacceptable behaviour that has caused great damage to the image of Spanish soccer, the presidents request that Luis Rubiales resign immediately as president of the Rfef,” the statement said.

The heads also urged interim president Pedro Rocha to immediately withdraw the federation’s request to Uefa to suspend it from international competitions because of government interference over demands to remove Rubiales.

That move was widely seen as an attempt to silence some of Rubiales’ critics, including government ministers who have asked for his removal, as such a suspension would ban Spanish teams from competitions like the Champions League and could sway public opinion in favour of letting him keep his job.

08:53 , Luke Baker

The Spanish Football Federation is considering whether it has grounds to sack Spain Women’s World Cup-winning head coach Jorge Vilda, according to reports.

Vilda is still in the post after most of his coaching staff resigned in protest against federation (Rfef) president Luis Rubiales, who has refused to quit for kissing Spain player Jenni Hermoso after their World Cup final win.

All of Spain’s 23 World Cup winners, plus another 58 players, have said they will not represent their country until Rubiales has left his post.

Rubiales, 46, was provisionally suspended by FIFA on Saturday pending an investigation into his conduct in Sydney after Spain’s win against England on August 20.

He was applauded by Vilda after repeatedly insisting that he would not quit at the Rfef’s extraordinary general meeting last Friday and the federation is exploring its options over whether they can sack the head coach.

08:52 , Luke Baker

The mother of suspended Spanish football president Luis Rubiales remains locked inside a church on hunger strike in protest against her son’s treatment after he kissed Spain forward Jenni Hermoso on the lips at the World Cup final.

“I will remain here for as long as my body can,” Angeles Bejar messaged a Spanish TV station from inside the church in Motril, southern Spain. “I am willing to die for justice because my son is a decent person and it is not fair what they’re doing.”

Bejar is holed up inside the parish church of Divina Pastora in the family’s home town, alongside her sister. Speaking outside the church on Monday, Rubiales’ cousin Vanessa Ruiz described Bejar as a “woman of great faith who has sought refuge in God”, and said the family wanted Hermoso to “tell the truth” that the kiss was not forced.

