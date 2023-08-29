Luis Rubiales’s mother ‘willing to die’ in hunger strike over kiss scandal

Ángeles Béjar says she will continue her strike for a's long as my body can take it' - Alba Feixas/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

The hunger-striking mother of suspended Spanish football chief Luis Rubiales has said she is “willing to die” over his treatment for allegedly kissing a player without her consent.

Ángeles Béjar, who on Monday launched her campaign in support of Mr Rubiales inside a church in Motril, southern Spain, said she would not end her fast until justice is done.

“I’ll stay here as long as my body can take it; I don’t mind dying for justice because my son is a decent person,” the 72-year-old told a reporter from TV station TeleCinco.

The former hairdresser is reportedly drinking water and energy drinks but has stopped taking solid food in protest at the treatment of her son.

Mr Rubiales, the president of Spain’s RFEF football association, has been suspended by world football’s governing body Fifa amid an investigation into last week’s World Cup final podium incident, in which he kissed Spanish player Jenni Hermoso on the mouth.

Luis Rubiales allegedly kissed Spanish football player Jenni Hermoso on the mouth without her cosnent - pixel8000

“I want the girl to tell the truth,” said Ms Béjar, who believes her son’s version of events in which he asked the player if she agreed to “a peck” and she said yes.

Ms Hermoso has said that she did not consent to the kiss and believes herself to be the victim of sexual abuse.

Spanish prosecutors have opened a preliminary investigation into the incident.

Mr Rubiales, who has not spoken publicly since his defiant speech before football officials, coaches and players on Friday in which he said he would not bow to pressure to resign, has effectively accused Ms Hermoso of lying by saying she consented to the kiss.

An RFEF statement that was deleted soon after it was released said Ms Hermoso had been “abducted” by the Futpro union that represents her, while Mr Rubiales blamed “false feminism” for mounting a campaign to hound him out.

Spain’s government has reported Mr Rubiales to the country’s sports court, but the tribunal has yet to agree to consider the case. If the court does open an investigation, the government could move to suspend Mr Rubiales, as Fifa has done.

Story continues

On Monday, RFEF regional representatives met and agreed to demand that Mr Rubiales resign his post.

As public debate stirred by the Rubiales case broadened into issues of male violence and women’s experiences in sport and elsewhere, Volker Türk, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, weighed in with a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, in support for Ms Hermoso “and all those working to end abuse and sexism in sport”.

Recent opinion polling indicates a majority of Spaniards believe Mr Rubiales should resign over the scandal.

A poll carried out last week by Sigma Dos for the El Mundo newspaper showed that 71 per cent of respondents were in favour of him standing down. Just 19 per cent supported him remaining in his post.

In a separate poll conducted by the conservative ABC newspaper, 63 per cent of respondents said they believed Mr Rubiales should resign, with 37 per cent suggesting they were against him doing so.

More than 20,000 participants took part in the poll, 70 per cent of which were men.