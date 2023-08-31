Luis Rubiales breaks cover to visit mother in hospital after church hunger strike

Ángeles Bejar was admitted to hospital earlier on Wednesday

Luis Rubiales broke cover to visit his mother in hospital on Wednesday night after she became ill while on a hunger strike over the backlash he has received for allegedly kissing Spanish player Jenni Hermoso without her consent.

The Spanish football chief managed to slip inside the hospital in Motril, southern Spain, after arriving at the facility late on Wednesday evening in a car with tinted windows.

He was wearing a cap at the time and offered no comment to reporters assembled at the scene.

Ángeles Béjar, Mr Rubiales’ mother, was later discharged from the hospital.

The 72-year-old had been admitted earlier on Wednesday after locking herself in a church on Monday to demand “justice” for her son.

Mr Rubiales had not previously been seen in public since last Friday, when he announced that he was refusing to bow to calls for him to resign for kissing Ms Hermoso in the wake of the Women’s World Cup final in Sydney.

He has been provisionally suspended by Fifa as the world football’s governing body carries out an investigation into his behaviour.

Meanwhile, in Spain, Mr Rubiales’ stewardship of the country’s RFEF football association has prompted a judicial investigation into alleged corruption, focusing on the possible misuse of the body’s funds and a controversial agreement to move the Spanish Super Cup competition to Saudi Arabia.

Mr Rubiales’ uncle, Juan Rubiales, on Thursday accused his nephew of deliberately favouring a deal with Saudi Arabia ahead of a more lucrative offer from Qatar.

The deal, under which the annual Super Cup is being held as a mini-tournament in Saudi Arabia from 2020 to 2025, was negotiated by Mr Rubiales along with Gerard Piqué, a former Barcelona star turned entrepreneur.

“We got an offer from Qatar that was for three million more euros a year, but he rejected it as Piqué would not get his commission,” Juan Rubiales told the COPE radio station.

According to leaked telephone recordings of conversations with Luis Rubiales published by the El Confidencial news website, Mr Piqué was awarded a commission of 24 million euros for his involvement in the negotiations, paid by a Saudi company.

Mr Piqué has said he has nothing to hide with regard to the Super Cup deal, which he said was “completely legal”.

Juan Rubiales worked under his nephew at RFEF, but was fired in 2022 after being accused of leaking information to the media.

A court in Madrid opened an investigation into the Saudi deal, as well as the alleged use of RFEF funds to pay for a house party hosted by Luis Rubiales to which “eight to 10 girls aged around 18” were invited, according to Juan Rubiales.

The Madrid court is also looking into a claim that Luis Rubiales used RFEF funds to pay for a trip to New York that was allegedly organised so that the football chief could spend time with his girlfriend.

Mr Rubiales has told the court that the accusations are false and that he is the victim of a media campaign to smear him.