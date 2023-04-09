Luis Rengifo, Mike Trout and Hunter Renfroe power Angels past Blue Jays

Mike Trout hits a home run in the fifth inning of the Angels' 9-5 comeback win over the Toronto Blue Jays at Angel Stadium on Saturday night. (Ashley Landis / Associated Press)

The Angels’ offense came into Saturday’s game needing even more of a boost compared to their home opener a night earlier. They fell into a four-run deficit, had to play from behind, but ultimately found that offensive boost.

It came in the form of monster home runs by Luis Rengifo, Mike Trout and Hunter Renfroe. And by the time the smoke from the fireworks and fire blasts from beyond the rocks in the outfield cleared, it was the Angels who finished off a 9-5 win over the Toronto Blue Jays at Angel Stadium.

In the fifth inning, Trout blasted a three-run home run, his third of the season, to about the same spot where his homer on Friday night landed. His home run gave the Angels their first lead of the game at 7-5. Renfroe’s two-run shot in the eighth — his first an an Angel — provided some insurance.

Reliever Carlos Estévez came in to close out the game, quickly getting the first two outs on a strikeout and lineout. He then gave up a single and a walk, but settled down to strike out his final batter, Daulton Varsho, swinging to secure win No. 5 for the Angels.

Earlier, in the fifth inning, the home run celebration was for Rengifo, who hit a solo home run, his first of the season. Rengifo’s blast excited a crowd that screamed in jubilation when catcher Matt Thaiss, the next batter after Rengifo, was able to reach first base on a throwing error by Toronto starting pitcher José Berríos.

More of those misplays from the Blue Jays, who had two errors, allowed the Angels to create traffic on the basepaths throughout the game and chip away at the initial deficit. In the third inning, Gio Urshela hit a grounder between short and second base that shortstop Bo Bichette accidentally kicked farther into the outfield while running to attempt to scoop up the ball.

It allowed Urshela to reach third base on a single stretched by an error. Rengifo brought Urshela home on a groundout to first.

The Angels added more runs in the fourth when Anthony Rendon — playing in his first game since his five-game suspension because of altercation with a fan in Oakland last week — and Renfroe knocked in Trout and Shohei Ohtani.

Trout reached after working a walk on Berríos and scored on Rendon’s groundout to second. Ohtani got on with a double that bounced along the right-field line and came home on a double by Renfroe, who had two hits and three RBIs.

Early on, things got off to a bad start for the Angels.

The Blue Jays struck first with four runs in the third inning. Angels starter Tyler Anderson gave up two two-run home runs, the first to Bichette, a 414-foot shot to center, and the second to third baseman Matt Chapman, a 393-foot blast to left.

Anderson gave up another home run in the fifth inning, a solo shot to George Springer, who also hit it to center, for a 5-4 Toronto lead. Anderson did not get out of the inning, being replaced by Jamie Barría after he walked Varsho to put runners at first and second. Barría induced a groundout by Alejandro Kirk.

Anderson’s final line over 4 2/3 innings included five earned runs and seven hits, with four walks and two strikeouts.

