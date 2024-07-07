Luis de la Fuente issues Lamine Yamal warning ahead of France clash

Spain boss Luis del la Fuente is issued a note of caution over the role of Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams against France.

La Roja face a crucial Euro 2024 semi final against France on July 9 after cruising past hosts Germany in the quarter finals.

De la Fuente is confident his team can maintain their form, with five successive wins so far, and the Germany victory was the first time extra time was needed to secure a win.

Teenage sensation Lamine Yamal has been key player for Spain at the tournament with the 16-year-old setting a new record for assists in the competition.

He is expected to start against France but de la Fuente is still managing his impact delicately, alongside fellow rising star Williams.

“You can’t always play at 100 miles an hour. Speed and power without control is useless. You have to master speed and control the game”, as per quotes from Diario AS.

“They are both fantastic footballers, but sometimes you have to slow down.

“I tell Lamine that if he has three players on him, there’s an area of ​​the pitch where we have superiority. We must get the ball there, not by dribbling, but with fast passing.”

Lamine Yamal is currently joint top of the Euro 2024 assist charts, with three, but he is yet to score in the tournament ahead of the semis.