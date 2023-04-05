What Luis Enrique has already said about Chelsea manager job

(AFP via Getty Images)

Luis Enrique is believed to have travelled to London to hold further talks with Chelsea.

Reports in Spain suggest the former Barcelona manager impressed the Blues’ board during initial talks and is understood to want the job.

Enrique has not worked in the club game since leaving the Camp Nou in 2017 but took a young Spanish side to the semi-finals of Euro 2020.

Former Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich is also believed to have interviewed the 52-year-old in the past and Enrique is now seen as one of the frontrunners.

Former Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann has also been contacted by the club. Co-owner Behdad Eghbali and co-sporting directors Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart are eager to meet candidates face-to-face wherever possible.

Tottenham have also been linked with a move for Enrique as they bid to replace Antonio Conte on a full-time basis.

Spurs are currently under the interim stewardship of Cristian Stellini.

Speaking to La SER Gijon earlier this month, Enrique said: “I would like to go to England to work, but I don’t see myself in the Premier League in July.

"I would like to go to a team there that can do important things with and that is very difficult. I would not go to any Premier League team.

"I have had offers from national teams but not from clubs. It would have to be a very important team to take it, although it would be very difficult for me to face Spain. I don’t know if I would be ready.

"I don’t see myself coaching Brazil. They haven’t called me and I don’t know if my style fits them best."