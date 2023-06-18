Luis Enrique in advanced talks with PSG over manager’s post

Photograph: Fantasista/Getty Images

Luis Enrique is in advanced talks with Paris Saint-Germain about taking over as their new manager.

Luis Enrique, who left his post with Spain after the World Cup in December, has emerged as the frontrunner to succeed Christophe Galtier after PSG’s talks with Julian Nagelsmann broke down. It is understood that the 53-year-old is expected to agree terms in the coming days as he closes in on a return to club management for the first time since leaving Barcelona in 2017.

Negotiations are yet to be finalised but Luis Enrique is believed to now be discussing the composition of his backroom staff and could be unveiled as PSG’s new manager this week. They were also linked with an approach for the Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta, this week but appear to have settled on Luis Enrique, who was also in contention to take over at Chelsea before the appointment of Mauricio Pochettino.

The Porto manager Sérgio Conceição and Marcelo Gallardo, the former River Plate manager who is the favourite to take over at Marseille, were also linked to the vacant post at PSG.

Meanwhile, Kylian Mbappé has reaffirmed his commitment to see out his contract at PSG after last week’s announcement that he would not sign an extension. Speaking to Téléfoot ahead of France’s match against Greece on Monday, Mbappé said: “I have already said before that I’d stay [at PSG]. I have only decided to play at PSG next season. Many things can happen in a year, especially at a club like PSG.”