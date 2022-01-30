Luis Diaz: Liverpool confirm £45m signing after beating Tottenham to late January transfer

(Getty Images)

Liverpool have announced the signing of Luis Diaz after beating Tottenham to a late January deal for the highly-rated Porto winger.

The Reds confirmed on Sunday that the Colombian international had penned a long-term contract after completing a medical in Argentina, where he is due to play in a World Cup qualifier in Cordoba on Tuesday night.

The deal is believed to be worth around £45million plus add-ons, with Diaz preferring a move to Liverpool over Spurs, who had made an offer for his services last week and also missed out on Adama Traore, with the Wolves man joining Barcelona on loan yesterday.

The 25-year-old will wear the no23 shirt at Anfield and becomes their first January signing ahead of Monday night’s 11pm GMT transfer deadline.

“I am very happy to sign for Liverpool,” Diaz said in a short clip uploaded to Liverpool’s official social media accounts.

A message from our new Red 😍 #VamosLuis pic.twitter.com/Be82uaW5wq — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 30, 2022

Manager Jurgen Klopp said: “I could not be happier that we’ve been able to get this deal done and bring Luis to Liverpool.

“I have always been a believer in only signing players in January if you would want to sign them in the summer, and that’s very much the case with Luis.

“He is an outstanding player and someone we’ve been tracking for a very long time.”

Liverpool return to action after the current winter break with an FA Cup fourth-round tie against Championship side Cardiff next Sunday, before Premier League meetings against Leicester and Burnley.

Diaz leaves Porto after a two-and-a-half season stint in which he scored 41 goals in 125 appearances for the Portuguese giants, winning the Primeira Liga title and Taca de Portugal after beginning his career in his native Colombia with Atletico Junior and Barranquilla FC.

He further strengthens a devastating Liverpool attack already featuring Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, both of whom are currently in Cameroon for the Africa Cup of Nations.