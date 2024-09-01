Luis Diaz at the double as Liverpool brush aside Manchester United

Liverpool kept pace with Manchester City at the top of the Premier League after a thumping 3-0 win against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Luis Diaz struck twice in seven minutes towards the end of the first half as Liverpool pounced on two Casemiro errors and Mohamed Salah added his third goal in three games in the second period.

United were second best in every aspect and home fans left in large numbers well before the final whistle to heap the pressure on manager Erik ten Hag.

The Dutchman’s side sit 14th in the table after two defeats in their opening three league games, while Arne Slot’s reign at Anfield has begun with three straight wins.

Eberechi Eze’s superb second-half strike earned Crystal Palace their first Premier League point of the season in a 1-1 draw at Chelsea.

Nicolas Jackson turned home his second league goal of the season at the near post from Cole Palmer’s cross to give Chelsea a half-time lead.

But the outstanding Eze curled home an excellent finish early in the second period for Palace, who had lost their opening two league games against Brentford and West Ham.

After 13 consecutive wins for Chelsea in this fixture, Crystal Palace battle through for their first point of the season 🤝#CHECRY #TheKickOff pic.twitter.com/4csQ1ZUCwj — Premier League (@premierleague) September 1, 2024

Chelsea, for whom Jackson was denied in a one-on-one by Palace goalkeeper Dean Henderson in stoppage time, have taken four points from their three league matches.

Newcastle extended their unbeaten start to the season as Alexander Isak’s late effort secured a 2-1 win against Tottenham at St James’ Park.

Isak finished off a swift counter-attack for Newcastle, side-footing home substitute Jacob Murphy’s cross after Dan Burn’s own goal had cancelled out Harvey Barnes’ neat opener for the Magpies.

Italy midfielder Sandro Tonali received a standing ovation from Magpies fans as he made his first Premier League appearance since October after serving a 10-month betting ban as a second-half substitute.

Newcastle now have seven points from three matches, while Tottenham slipped to their first defeat.