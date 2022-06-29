Luis Castillo strikes out 11 as Reds beat Cubs 5-3

3 min read
CHICAGO (AP) — Luis Castillo struck out 11 over six shutout innings in his first win in a month, and the Cincinnati Reds beat Keegan Thompson and the Chicago Cubs 5-3 on Tuesday night.

Castillo (3-4) allowed five hits and walked three while throwing a career-high 123 pitches. The right-hander, one of the top players on the market ahead of the Aug. 2 trade deadline, had gone 0-2 with a 4.07 ERA in four starts since his last win May 31 at Boston.

Jonathan India hit a three-run homer for Cincinnati in the opener of a three-game series between the worst teams in the not-very-good NL Central. India returned to the starting lineup after missing Sunday’s 10-3 win at San Francisco in a precautionary move after he was hit on the wrist by a pitch.

The Cubs scored three runs in the seventh, helped by a misplay by center fielder Nick Senzel and right fielder Albert Almora Jr. that handed an RBI double to Christopher Morel. Art Warren worked the eighth and Hunter Strickland got three outs for his fourth save.

Thompson (7-3) matched Castillo all the way to the sixth, when the last-place Reds grabbed a 2-0 lead on consecutive RBI doubles by Brandon Drury and Donovan Solano.

The Cubs (28-46) loaded the bases in the bottom half, but Castillo escaped the jam when he retired Yan Gomes on a fly ball to left on the ninth pitch of the at-bat. Castillo clapped into his glove as he left the mound after the final out.

The Reds (26-47) chased Thompson in the seventh, and India hit a 421-foot drive to center against Rowan Wick with two out. It was the second homer of the season for the 2021 NL Rookie of the Year.

Thompson was charged with four runs and eight hits in 6 1/3 innings. The right-hander struck out eight and walked none.

MAKING MOVES

The Reds recalled catcher Michael Papierski from Triple-A Louisville and optioned catcher Chris Okey to their top farm club. They also traded catcher Sandy León to Cleveland for cash.

Papierski was claimed off waivers from San Francisco on Saturday.

The Reds also said infielder Colin Moran cleared waivers and was outrighted to Louisville. He could decline the assignment and become a free agent.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Reds: OF Tommy Pham was scratched because of low back stiffness. Max Schrock replaced Pham in left field.

Cubs: RHP Marcus Stroman (shoulder inflammation) and LHP Drew Smyly (right oblique strain) each threw two innings of live BP. OF Seiya Suzuki (finger sprain) and 2B Nick Madrigal (left groin strain) were the hitters for the sessions. Stroman threw 36 pitches, and Smyly finished with 32. Manager David Ross said Suzuki could go out on a minor league rehab assignment as soon as Wednesday if he feels good after the workout. ... LHP Wade Miley (shoulder strain) played catch. ... OF Jason Heyward is being treated for right knee soreness. He will be reevaluated in the next couple days.

UP NEXT

Reds right-hander Hunter Greene (3-8, 5.66 ERA) and Cubs left-hander Justin Steele (2-5, 4.59) pitch on Wednesday night. The hard-throwing Greene has allowed a major league-high 20 homers in 14 starts in his first big league season. Steele is 1-0 with a 3.28 ERA in four June starts.

___

Jay Cohen can be reached at https://twitter.com/jcohenap

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Jay Cohen, The Associated Press

