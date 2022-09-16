Luis Campos quashes Chelsea sporting director talk as PSG chief hits out at Neymar transfer rumours

(AFP via Getty Images)

Paris Saint-Germain advisor Luis Campos has distanced himself from talk of a move to Chelsea.

The Blues are searching for a new sporting director and have held talks with the Portuguese transfer expert, who is credited with discovering Kylian Mbappe, although he has pledged his future to PSG.

“I have a three-year deal here at PSG, as I wanted, and I've joined this club because I'm convinced we can do something extraordinary,” he told RMC.

“I've the right energy to fight for PSG and do something great here.”

Chelsea were also linked with Neymar during the summer window, something Campos described on Friday as “fake news” as he hit out at rumours of Mbappe wanting the Brazilian to leave Paris.

“Neymar is a very good player,” he added.

“He arrives on time all the time, he hasn't missed a training session, except one for a small injury. Neymar is involved in the team and club project.”

On PSG’s summer overall, Campos was damning and said: “It's a serious problem for us.

“When we had only three central defenders and we started playing with three central defenders, it put us in difficulty. I'm not going to name names. We didn't just talk to [Milan] Skriniar.

“In the end, we don’t have the player that we're missing. If we're missing a piece, the puzzle isn't complete.”