Luis Arraez hits the first cycle in Miami Marlins history. How it unfolded

Luis Arraez has made Miami Marlins’ history.

With his eighth-inning single against the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday, Arraez became the first player in the franchise’s history to hit for the cycle. He is also the first player to hit for the cycle this season.

The Marlins were the only team in Major League Baseball to not hit a cycle before Arraez accomplished the feat.

And the feat finally occurred in the 12th game of Miami’s 31st season, Game No. 4,700 overall.

Arraez logged the first hit of the game with his double to right against Phillies starter Aaron Nola.

After a third-inning lineout to center, the second baseman tallied a one-out triple in the fifth inning on a broke-bat hit to right. He then scored on a Jorge Soler double to left.

In the seventh, Arraez hit his first home run of the season, sending a Connor Brogdon four-seam fastball a projected 358 feet to left field.

And in the eighth, he sent an Andrew Bellatti changeup to left for his cycle-completing single.

Arraez, the reigning American League batting champion, now has 22 hits on the season through his first 12 games. He has safely reached base at least once in all 11 of his starts this season and has eight multi-hit games.

He has been the steady hitter Miami hoped he would be when they acquired him in January from the Minnesota Twins for starting pitcher Pablo Lopez and a pair of prospects.

“His bat-to-ball skills are elite,” first-year Marlins manager Skip Schumaker said last week. “He doesn’t take a pitch off, whether it’s offensively or defensively. We knew he was going to hit. Everybody knows he’s going to hit, but defensively, he’s been really good.”

Now, he has his place in Marlins history because of it.

This story will be updated.