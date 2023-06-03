Luis Arraez’s five-hit game paves way for another dominant Marlins win over Athletics

Luis Arraez had a rare rough day at the plate on Friday. For the first time in a little over a week and just the eighth time this season, he failed to collect a hit in a game he started.

He more than made up for it on Saturday.

Arraez set a career high with five hits, including three doubles (which tied a career high), and five RBI to lead an overall dominant performance by the Miami Marlins’ offense in a 12-1 win over the Oakland Athletics to clinch a three-game series at loanDepot park. Miami (31-28) also won the series opener 4-0 on Friday. The finale is at 1:40 p.m. Sunday.

Prior to Saturday, Arraez had never recorded more than four hits in a game, which he last did on April 11 when he hit for the first cycle in Marlins history against the Philadelphia Phillies.

He led off the first inning with a single, added an RBI single in the second as part of a four-run inning, hit a bases-clearing double in the third that put the Marlins up 7-0, added a ground-rule RBI double to start a two-run fifth and hit another double in the seventh inning. The Marlins had Garrett Hampson pinch-hit for Arraez in the eighth inning.

Arraez is just the 18th player in Marlins history to have a five-hit game and the first since Starlin Castro on Aug. 19, 2018, at the Washington Nationals. He is only the second player in Marlins history to have a five-hit game at loanDepot park, joining Martin Prado (Sept. 4, 2015, against the New York Mets).

Jun 3, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Marlins starting pitcher Eury Perez (39) pitches against the Oakland Athletics during the first inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Rhona Wise-USA TODAY Sports

Arraez’s efforts — along with Joey Wendle (season-high three hits and three runs), Jonathan Davis (two-run double, two runs) and Bryan De La Cruz (two RBI) — backed up another strong effort from Eury Perez.

The 20-year-old righty and Marlins’ top prospect held Oakland (12-48) to just four hits and a walk over five shutout innings en route to picking up his third win of the season through five starts.

Perez became the youngest pitcher in MLB to record three or more wins in his first five starts since Rick Wise from June 21-Aug. 20, 1964, at 18 years and 342 days.

He is just the 11th pitcher in club history to accomplish the feat overall and the first since Sixto Sanchez in 2020.

Steven Okert pitched a scoreless sixth inning before George Soriano held Oakland to one run over the final three innings for his first career MLB save.